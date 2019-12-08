Undefeated LSU booted Ohio State to secure the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoffs on Sunday.

The Tigers will play No. 4 Oklahoma in the national semifinals at 3 p.m. CT on Dec. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

LSU beat Georgia 37-10 in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Ohio State squeaked out a win over Wisconsin 34-21 after trailing early in the game.

