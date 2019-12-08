Undefeated LSU booted Ohio State to secure the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoffs on Sunday.
The Tigers will play No. 4 Oklahoma in the national semifinals at 3 p.m. CT on Dec. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
STORY: LSU secures No. 1 seed in College Football Playoff, will face Oklahoma
LSU beat Georgia 37-10 in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Ohio State squeaked out a win over Wisconsin 34-21 after trailing early in the game.
Ed Orgeron on ESPN on the No. 1 seed: "It didn't matter to us. Anytime. Anywhere. Anybody. We're ready to play." #LSU— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) December 8, 2019
LSU opens as a 9.5-point favorite over Oklahoma in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl @SuperBookUSA.— David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) December 8, 2019
Much cheering on my flight that just landed in BTR. #LSU #CFP— Scott Rabalais (@RabalaisAdv) December 8, 2019
#LSU heading to the College Football Playoff as No. 1 team in bracket! pic.twitter.com/pOaz7WMBKc— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 8, 2019
LSU is number one. Credit to the committee, they got it right.— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 8, 2019
CFP chairman Rob Mullens on why #LSU jumped Ohio State to No. 1:— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) December 8, 2019
"It was really close... The past couple weeks, we've seen an LSU defense healthy and playing better. Continued quality play out of Joe Burrow... And this week we just felt that LSU deserved that No. 1 seed."
Reminder: New Orleans could potentially host a Saints divisional playoff game and an LSU national title game within 48 hours of each other next month. pic.twitter.com/1Vma8Xs2eR— Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) December 8, 2019
December 8️⃣ #CFBPlayoff Selection Committee Rankings:— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 8, 2019
1️⃣. LSU // @LSUfootball // #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/BoAECYWfcW
How bout them Fightin’ Tigers!!!!! #GeauxTigers #LSU pic.twitter.com/ene3tHwcJa— Chris Blair 🐅🎙 (@LSUTigersVoice) December 8, 2019
Live look at LSU QB Joe Burrow and his wide receivers looking at Oklahoma's defense pic.twitter.com/mWbrXL8BNe— Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) December 8, 2019
They got it right. #LSU— Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 8, 2019
Wild party at the LSU football facility as the bracket is revealed. pic.twitter.com/8LVZ94gLq9— Tom Hart (@tom_hart) December 8, 2019
#LSU fans waking up to being #1 like... pic.twitter.com/aXub82G3CH— Tiger TV (@lsutigertv) December 8, 2019
A #1 seed has never won the playoff, but LSU will be a heavy favorite over Oklahoma in the semis... and the national title game is where? New Orleans.— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 8, 2019
