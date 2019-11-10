A quick rundown of LSU's opponent on Saturday night, the Ole Miss Rebels ...
THE BASICS
KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Saturday in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.
TV: ESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7
SERIES: LSU leads 62-41-4
LAST MEETING: LSU 45, Ole Miss 16 (Sept. 29, 2018 in Baton Rouge)
ON OLE MISS
RECORD: 4-6, 2-4 SEC
RECENT RESULTS: Lost to Missouri 38-27, lost to Texas A&M 24-17, lost to Auburn 20-14, defeated New Mexico State 41-3
ON THE REBELS OFFENSE
LEADERS: Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, running back Snoop Connoe, wide receiver Elijah Moore.
An offense that has struggled to score on a consistent basis has gotten a boost from Plumlee, a freshman who recently took the reins. The Rebels average 26.2 points per game but put up just 17 against Texas A&M and 14 vs. Auburn and lost both by one score. They do have a potent running game that ranks 14th in FBS (247.4 ypg).
ON THE REBELS DEFENSE
LEADERS: Linebacker Lakia Henry, linebacker Jacquez Jones, Benito Jones, defensive tackle Benito Jones,
Ole Miss is 12th in the SEC and 71st nationally in giving up 396.9 yards per game. The Rebels are 26th in FBS, allowing 122.7 yards rushing, but they've had issues vs. the pass and rank 117th of 130 teams in allowing 274.2 yards a game. That could be a real problem against an LSU passing attack that nets 379.3 per game.
RUMBLINGS
Ole Miss got off to a 2-1 start, but the Rebs just haven't recovered from a controversial, last-seconds loss to California. That started a bad stretch when they lost five of seven games before taking it out on winless New Mexico State with a 38-point victory Saturday.
