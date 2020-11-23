Khayla Pointer is going to play a large role for the 2020-21 LSU Lady Tigers, and for that reason coach Nikki Fargas wants to see a little less of her.
A shorthanded LSU team relied heavily — too heavily at times — last year on Pointer, the 5-foot-7 senior point guard from Marietta, Georgia. In one stretch, she played three consecutive 40-minute games and averaged 18 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.1 steals.
For much of the season, Pointer was in the top three in minutes played and finished eighth with 32.7 per game. Fargas said relieving some of that burden is an attainable goal for the Tigers, who open their season against Brigham Young in Las Vegas on Friday.
“I hope we can get those minutes down for Khayla but she showed she could handle it,” Fargas said. “She’s one of the top point guards in the country. We’d like to have her get some of those minutes off early, first or second quarter, so we could have her down the stretch. I don’t want her pacing herself.”
At first glance, help has arrived. The roster has ballooned to 17 players from which Fargas has visions of a 10-player rotation. Pointer is still going to get a lot of playing time but with plenty of help.
“I usually don’t mind if I have to play 38 or 39 (minutes),” said Pointer, voted to the All-Southeastern Conference preseason first team by league coaches. “I’ll be a little tired but whatever the team needs. I’m very excited to have some depth. Domonique Davis has been good, our freshmen are sophomores now and stepping up.
“This might be the biggest roster we’ve ever had. The practice atmosphere is different, so much energy. So many people and a lot of depth.”
And so much to prove.
LSU was picked to finish seventh in the coaches poll after finishing last season with five losses in seven games. LSU lost its best inside force when senior Ayana Mitchell went down with a season-ending knee injury. A 7-2 start in league play ended up 9-7 with a 20-10 overall mark.
Pointer and forward Faustine Aifuwa are the only two players returning to start at least half of LSU’s games last season. Having a thin bench kept LSU from playing its defensive-oriented, full-court style and an inability to hit 3-point shots made it one of the weaker offensive teams.
Pointer was in the top 10 in the SEC in scoring, assists, steals and assist-to-turnover ratio. Aifuwa vastly improved her consistency with 10.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 63 blocked shots, third in the league. Fargas said she’s adding improved 3-point shooting ability as a new weapon.
The improvement in the long game will be teamwide. LSU was 11th with a 30.3% average from deep but made only 89 total, second to last in the league. Fargas is promising even post players like Aifuwa will be a threat.
“She’s worked extremely hard coming down as the trail and knocking down the 3,” Fargas said. “Every day we do a drill where our bigs are supposed to shoot the 3. They are held accountable for the number of 3s they take and make. Sarah Shematsi can really stroke the 3, Pointer is shooting it well. All of our perimeter players are expected to.”
Fargas said she’d like to see her team hit seven per game and limit opponents to three or four. Shematsi is a 6-2 junior college swing player from France, who joins fellow countrywoman Asa Trasi, LSU’s lone deep threat last year.
“Sarah Shematsi is one of my hardest working players,” Fargas said. “She can play the three and the four, and she does a great job of running the floor. She’s a high motor kid who has deep range from the 3-point line. She’s got some experience competing at this level.”
Inside, Aifuwa is going to get help from another promising newcomer, 6-1 freshman Ajae Petty from Baltimore. Fargas said Petty should help replace Mitchell as an inside force and rebounder.
“She’s the player who can pick up that slot,” Fargas said. She’s a great offensive rebounding post player who runs the floor like a guard.”
Returnees Jailin Cherry and Tiara Young add depth in the backcourt and 5-10 Australian Sharna Ayres may provide an offensive spark off the bench with her ability to shoot the 3-ball.
“We have the tools, the youth, experience and depth,” Fargas said. “We can go 10 players deep who understand the system and how to put the ball in the hole. We can play a bigger lineup or a quicker, smaller lineup. I like the versatility of this team.”