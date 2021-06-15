The LSU men's track and field team picked up four national awards Tuesday, just four days after the Tigers claimed the title in the NCAA championships.
Coach Dennis Shaver was named national coach of the year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, who also recognized jumps coach Todd Lane as the assistant coach of the year.
Also, JuVaughn Harrison was named men's field athlete of the year and Terrance Laird was the nation's top track athlete.
Harrison, who claimed the long jump and high jump titles at the NCAA meet, won the award for the second consecutive time.
Laird anchored LSU's winning 4x100-meter relay team and won the title in the 100 meters before finishing second in the 200.