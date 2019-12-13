LSU, Southeastern Conference and NCAA records set this season by Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (through Dec. 7):
LSU records
Passing yards, season
4,715
TD passes, season
48
TD passes, game
6, at Vanderbilt
Passing yards per game, season
362.7
Passing yards per game, career
292.7
Passing yards per play, game
15.5, vs. Northwestern State
300-yard passing games, season
11
300-yard passing games, career
13
Consecutive 300-yard passing games
7
Pass attempts, season
439
Pass completions, season
342
Consecutive games, 20 completions
16
Consecutive completions
17, at Ole Miss
Completion percentage, season
77.9%, 342 of 439
Completion percentage, career
68.6%, 561 of 818
Total plays, season
535 (439 pass, 96 rush)
Total yards, season
5,004 (4,715 pass, 289 rush)
Total yards per game, season
384.9
Total yards per game, career
319.1
TDs responsible for, game (tied)
6, vs. Vanderbilt; vs. Utah State
TDs responsible for, season
51 (3 rushing, 48 passing)
TDs responsible for, career
74 (10 rushing, 64 passing)
Wins by starting QB, season
13
SEC records
Passing yards, season
4,715
TD passes, season
48
Completion percentage, season
77.9%, 342 of 439
NCAA record
Completion percentage, season
77.9%, 342 of 439