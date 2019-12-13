BR.lsugeorgiamain.120819. 1617 bf.jpg
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws downfield as LSU offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles (77) blocks Georgia defensive lineman Malik Herring (10) during the first half of LSU's SEC Championship Game against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta, Ga.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

LSU, Southeastern Conference and NCAA records set this season by Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (through Dec. 7):

LSU records

Passing yards, season

4,715

TD passes, season

48

TD passes, game

6, at Vanderbilt

Passing yards per game, season

362.7

Passing yards per game, career

292.7

Passing yards per play, game

15.5, vs. Northwestern State

300-yard passing games, season

11

300-yard passing games, career

13

Consecutive 300-yard passing games

7

Pass attempts, season

439

Pass completions, season

342

Consecutive games, 20 completions

16

Consecutive completions

17, at Ole Miss

Completion percentage, season

77.9%, 342 of 439

Completion percentage, career

68.6%, 561 of 818

Total plays, season

535 (439 pass, 96 rush)

Total yards, season

5,004 (4,715 pass, 289 rush)

Total yards per game, season

384.9

Total yards per game, career

319.1

TDs responsible for, game (tied)

6, vs. Vanderbilt; vs. Utah State

TDs responsible for, season

51 (3 rushing, 48 passing)

TDs responsible for, career

74 (10 rushing, 64 passing)

Wins by starting QB, season

13

SEC records

Passing yards, season

4,715

TD passes, season

48

Completion percentage, season

77.9%, 342 of 439

NCAA record

Completion percentage, season

77.9%, 342 of 439

