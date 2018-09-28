Famed LSU running back Billy Cannon is getting another day in the sun, and plenty more to boot.
That's because LSU has finally unveiled a statue memorializing the hall of famer outside Tiger Stadium, posting the first picture of the statue on the LSU Football Twitter account.
The picture is captioned by the Cannon quote, "It's all about the team, and if the team is successful, then you'll have your day in the sun."
The statue was originally slated to be unveiled at a public event Friday before being cancelled following the death of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims, who was killed in a shooting early Friday morning near the Southern University campus.
Cannon's statue is located on the west side of Tiger Stadium in Championship Plaza.