Justin McMillan has become the second quarterback in as many days to announce his transfer from LSU.

The news comes on the heels of the transfer of redshirt freshman Lowell Narcisse, who announced his decision on Tuesday to leave the school amid the four-player quarterback race.

"I am passionate about this game and I plan to give my complete dedication to the next program, just as I have given to LSU," McMillan wrote as he announced his transfer Wednesday morning.

He thanked former LSU head coach Les Miles and offensive coordinator Cam Cameron in his message, but did not mention any of the current coaching staff by name.

McMillan, a junior, and Narcisse were battling junior Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow and sophomore Myles Brennan for the starting job, which head coach Ed Orgeron has yet to indicate a front-runner for.

Both Narcisse and McMillan were absent from practice on Tuesday.

McMillan, a 6-3, 215-pound left-hander from Cedar Hill, Texas, earned his degree this summer and is eligible to play immediately under NCAA graduate transfer rules. He has attempted one pass in a college game at LSU.

McMillan met with LSU coaches Wednesday morning to let them know his decision, according to a report from 247sports.

The transfer leaves LSU with Brennan and Burrow as the lone scholarship quarterbacks on the roster.

