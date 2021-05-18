In an attempt to play its final home game this season, LSU changed the start of its game Tuesday night against Northwestern State to 5 p.m. inside Alex Box Stadium.
The game was originally scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., but moving the game up may allow the teams to complete it before more forecasted rain comes through Baton Rouge.
LSU officials encouraged fans to travel with caution and issued a reminder some roads are closed around campus.
LSU will start freshman right-hander Will Hellmers (6-1, 3.34 ERA), while Northwestern State counters with sophomore right-hander Ethan Francis (0-0, 6.75 ERA) in the Demons' final road game.
For LSU, the game presents a chance to maintain its RPI, currently No. 18 in the country, and prepare a handful of rarely used pitchers for a possible postseason run. Coach Paul Mainieri can also capture his 1,500th career win.