BR.southcarolinalsu.041721 HS 062.JPG
Buy Now

The scoreboard reflects on the tarp protecting the infield as rain falls on Skip Bertman Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, ahead of LSU's scheduled second game in a three game series against South Carolina at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

In an attempt to play its final home game this season, LSU changed the start of its game Tuesday night against Northwestern State to 5 p.m. inside Alex Box Stadium.

The game was originally scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., but moving the game up may allow the teams to complete it before more forecasted rain comes through Baton Rouge.

LSU officials encouraged fans to travel with caution and issued a reminder some roads are closed around campus.

LSU will start freshman right-hander Will Hellmers (6-1, 3.34 ERA), while Northwestern State counters with sophomore right-hander Ethan Francis (0-0, 6.75 ERA) in the Demons' final road game.

For LSU, the game presents a chance to maintain its RPI, currently No. 18 in the country, and prepare a handful of rarely used pitchers for a possible postseason run. Coach Paul Mainieri can also capture his 1,500th career win.

Email Wilson Alexander at walexander@theadvocate.com

View comments