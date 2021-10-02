1. WHAT WE LEARNED
LSU's inability to run the ball is strangling its offense. This is no revelation, but it is the glaring shortcoming that led directly to LSU's 24-19 loss to Auburn on Saturday night and casts an ominous shadow over the rest of this season. LSU netted just 33 yards rushing on 25 carries. Even taking away a 23-yard loss on a bad snap that's 48 yards on 32 attempts. That's bad, and there don't appear to be any workable solutions.
2. TRENDING NOW
Bo Nix. The Auburn quarterback was in danger of losing his starting job after getting benched in favor of former LSU starter T.J. Finley last week against Georgia State. Finley made a brief appearance in relief, but then the ball went back into Nix’s hands. With his hands and feet, he led Auburn back from a 13-0 deficit to upset LSU, keeping plays alive as LSU defenders struggled to bring him down to the tune of 329 total yards and two touchdowns.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
Home losses always seem to carry a little more weight. Hurt a little more. That’s especially true for LSU with this loss to Auburn joining the Tigers’ season-opening loss at UCLA. Right about now, LSU could certainly use a break, but the schedule doesn’t provide one. Up next is a trip to upstart Kentucky, a surprising 5-0 after toppling Florida on Saturday. Ed Orgeron has made a specialty of responding to losses. With his seat warming, he’ll have to do it again.