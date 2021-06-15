The LSU baseball coaching search has focused on two candidates: Mike Bianco and Cliff Godwin, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told The Advocate | Times-Picayune.

The news broke Monday, just one day after the Tigers ended their season, starting Paul Mainieri's retirement.

Here are five things to know about the two coaching candidates:

Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco gets dunked following a win over Jacksonville State in an NCAA regional game on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Oxford, Miss.college baseball regional game, in Oxford, Miss., Sunday, June 2, 2019. (Bruce Newman/The Oxford Eagle via AP)

Mike Bianco

  1. Bianco is the all-time winningest coach at Ole Miss. He started coaching there in 2001.
  2. His son, Drew, is a junior infielder and outfielder for LSU.
  3. The elder Bianco also played for LSU. He was a catcher in 1988 and 1989, when he also became team captain. He played under Skip Bertman.
  4. After college, Bianco returned to LSU to coach under Bertman from 1993 to 1997.
  5. LSU isn't the only Louisiana team that Bianco has coached. He was at Northwestern State and McNeese State before and after his coaching time with LSU.
Cliff Godwin

  1. Godwin is the head coach at East Carolina. He moved there in 2014.
  2. He actually coached for three seasons with Bianco at Ole Miss before moving to ECU.
  3. Prior to his time at Ole Miss, Godwin was an assistant coach for Paul Mainieri at Notre Dame and then at LSU for two seasons.
  4. The Snow Hill, North Carolina, native played for ECU for five seasons. 
  5. After college, Godwin played professionally for two seasons with the Gateway Grizzlies in the Frontier League.
