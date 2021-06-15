The LSU baseball coaching search has focused on two candidates: Mike Bianco and Cliff Godwin, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told The Advocate | Times-Picayune.

The news broke Monday, just one day after the Tigers ended their season, starting Paul Mainieri's retirement.

Here are five things to know about the two coaching candidates:

Mike Bianco

Bianco is the all-time winningest coach at Ole Miss. He started coaching there in 2001. His son, Drew, is a junior infielder and outfielder for LSU. The elder Bianco also played for LSU. He was a catcher in 1988 and 1989, when he also became team captain. He played under Skip Bertman. After college, Bianco returned to LSU to coach under Bertman from 1993 to 1997. LSU isn't the only Louisiana team that Bianco has coached. He was at Northwestern State and McNeese State before and after his coaching time with LSU.

Cliff Godwin