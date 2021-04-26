Dionne Stevens had to step outside for the reporter's phone call. Signal is spotty in her office, where she organizes her lesson plans for the science classes she teaches at a middle school and high school in Youngsville.
She's a teacher who prides in keeping her students on task. She's had to recently. Many of her students can't help but ask about her son, JaCoby, the LSU safety who in a matter of days will almost certainly follow through on his childhood goal of reaching the NFL.
The NFL draft — everyone seems to be reminding her — is this week. It begins 7 p.m. Thursday with a televised extravaganza of the first-round picks celebrating their selections on a stage in downtown Cleveland. That's when Stevens' star teammate, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, is expected to be a Top 5 pick.
The Stevens family is hosting a small gathering at their home on Friday, during the second and third round, although there are some projections that have JaCoby falling to the mid-level rounds on Saturday.
There was a time — perhaps after a breakout sophomore season, perhaps after a championship run as a junior — when the former five-star recruit from Tennessee was considered a prospect who could eventually vault into the first round. A problematic season on a troubled LSU defense last year extinguished that possibility.
Stevens has spoken with all 32 franchises in one form or another during the pre-draft evaluation process, his father Jeremy said, and the difficulties of the 2020 season were consistently one of the many talking points.
Each time, Stevens said last season was not reflective of his overall performance — that he's still the guy who had five sacks and three interceptions on an undefeated team, the hard-hitting playmaker whose crushing blow on Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers helped turn his team's emotional momentum while trailing in the 2020 national championship game.
An impressive workout at LSU's Pro Day on March 31 may boost Stevens' stock. A 42-inch vertical jump and 4.50-second 40-yard dash showcased the 6-foot-1, 212-pounder's unique athleticism, which bolsters his value as hybrid defender who could play safety or linebacker in the NFL.
Stevens said he's "comfortable playing any position" for any team. There was plenty variance in Stevens' college career. He flipped between safety and wide receiver as a freshman. He played as a hybrid safety/linebacker under former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda. Last season, Stevens ranged between deep coverage and playing close to the line of scrimmage in Bo Pelini's scheme.
There's interest between safety and linebacker for Stevens in the NFL, depending on which team selects him. Stevens said he spoke with a Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach during an interview with the franchise. Multiple teams asked him to perform position drills on Pro Day to answer several questions: Can he flip his hips like an NFL safety chasing a receiver in coverage? Can he break down and charge the opposite direction like a linebacker recognizing a run?
"I think I answered a lot of those questions," Stevens said.
Questions still fill his father's mind. If he's being honest, Jeremy says, he indeed checks the mock drafts to see where his son might land. Will JaCoby link up with former LSU cornerback Tre'Davious White with the Buffalo Bills? Could it be the Arizona Cardinals, where former Tigers defensive end Rashard Lawrence is entering his second season? Perhaps JaCoby's hometown team, the Tennessee Titans, will take a flyer and reunite him with former teammate and cornerback Kristian Fulton?
But the questions don't nag him. Jeremy is only curious. In fact, as a truck driver, his co-workers have been commenting on how low his stress level has been. They've attributed Jeremy's mood to the idea that, since JaCoby will likely be drafted, Jeremy is going to be retiring in a couple of months.
No, Jeremy told them, he's still going to be working. So will Dionne. They're just both enjoying the moment of seeing both their children move into their adult lives. They're "empty-nesters" now, Jeremy said. JaCoby is leaving for the NFL, and their daughter, Janai, is leaving the house to attend Southeastern University.
The parents emphasized education and a grip on reality in their household. There was no Santa Claus or Easter Bunny or tooth fairy for either of the kids growing up. Just strong lessons on personal convictions and a firm sense on where their future was headed.
Jeremy told his son he didn't want him to try and buy them a house or a car or something extravagant with the life-changing money that comes with an initial contract in the NFL. They know JaCoby is going to have to work toward earning a second contract with a franchise. He'll have to prove himself once again before he realizes the potential in his career.
"It's all on him now," Jeremy said. "It's his dream job."