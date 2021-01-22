LSU Baylor Baseball

LSU's Collier Cranford, right, reacts to being called out on strikes as Baylor's catcher Andy Thomas tags him during the fifth inning of the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic baseball game Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Houston. (Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP) ORG XMIT: TXHOU801

 Steve Gonzales

LSU baseball added Baylor to its 2021 schedule, coach Paul Mainieri announced Friday, replacing one of the games in a series against UTSA.

The weekend of March 12, LSU will now host UTSA on Friday night and Sunday afternoon. It will play Baylor at 6:30 p.m. Saturday inside Alex Box Stadium.

LSU played Baylor once last season, losing 6-4 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic in Houston. LSU leads the all-time series between the teams 10-4.

LSU is ranked No. 7 by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper entering the season. Baylor is unranked in the publication's top-50 poll.

Email Wilson Alexander at walexander@theadvocate.com

View comments