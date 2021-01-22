LSU baseball added Baylor to its 2021 schedule, coach Paul Mainieri announced Friday, replacing one of the games in a series against UTSA.
The weekend of March 12, LSU will now host UTSA on Friday night and Sunday afternoon. It will play Baylor at 6:30 p.m. Saturday inside Alex Box Stadium.
LSU played Baylor once last season, losing 6-4 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic in Houston. LSU leads the all-time series between the teams 10-4.
LSU is ranked No. 7 by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper entering the season. Baylor is unranked in the publication's top-50 poll.