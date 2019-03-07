GREENVILLE, South Carolina -- The LSU Lady Tigers more than likely saw their NCAA tournament hopes disappear Thursday with a 69-66 loss to Tennessee in the second round of the SEC women's basketball tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
LSU sophomore guard Jailin Cherry missed a 3-point attempt with seconds remaining, and the clock ran out on the Lady Tigers (16-13), who were seeded ninth and on the bubble heading into the tournament.
LSU led from midway through the second quarter until the eight-minute mark, but the eighth-seeded Lady Vols (19-11) used an 11-4 spurt to gain control and then held on to advance to Friday's quarterfinal matchup against top-seeded Mississippi State.
Sophomore guard Khayla Pointer led LSU with 21 points. Junior forward Ayana Mitchell scored 16 and sophomore center Faustine Aiwufa 16 for the Lady Tigers.