LSU linebackers coach Blake Baker, left, provides instruction to LSU linebacker Mike Jones Jr. (18), LSU linebacker Greg Penn III (30), LSU linebacker Jared Small (58) and LSU linebacker Josh White (10) in a drill Friday, August 6, 2021, on the Tigers' first day of fall practice on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.

LSU junior linebacker Josh White announced Monday he will enter the NCAA transfer portal. White, a former-four star recruit, had participated in LSU's two spring practices.

Listed at 6-feet and 220 pounds, White was often mentioned as one of the most promising players in LSU's 2020 recruiting class, and he appeared in every game his freshman year, recording six tackles.

But White, who has four years of eligibility, missed the entire 2021 season with injuries. And now LSU has a deep group of inside linebackers.

The Tigers returned senior Micah Baskerville, junior Mike Jones Jr., sophomore Greg Penn III and sixth-year senior Jared Small. They also signed five-star freshman Harold Perkins and transfers West Weeks and Kolbe Fields, creating a crowded room.

So far this spring, Jones and Penn been the first-team inside linebackers.

