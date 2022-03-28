LSU junior linebacker Josh White announced Monday he will enter the NCAA transfer portal. White, a former-four star recruit, had participated in LSU's two spring practices.
Listed at 6-feet and 220 pounds, White was often mentioned as one of the most promising players in LSU's 2020 recruiting class, and he appeared in every game his freshman year, recording six tackles.
After heavy prayer I’ve decided to step away from LSU and enter my name into THE TRANSFER PORTAL with 4 years of eligibility…❤️— Josh (@JRWhite_10) March 28, 2022
But White, who has four years of eligibility, missed the entire 2021 season with injuries. And now LSU has a deep group of inside linebackers.
The Tigers returned senior Micah Baskerville, junior Mike Jones Jr., sophomore Greg Penn III and sixth-year senior Jared Small. They also signed five-star freshman Harold Perkins and transfers West Weeks and Kolbe Fields, creating a crowded room.
So far this spring, Jones and Penn been the first-team inside linebackers.