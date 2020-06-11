Three years after turning down a professional career to play at LSU, junior outfielder Daniel Cabrera was picked No. 62 overall Thursday by the Detroit Tigers.

Cabrera, the second LSU player taken in the 2020 MLB Draft, fell off the board early in Competitive Balance Round B, a few picks after the end of the second round.

Cabrera earned preseason All-American recognitions this spring and landed in the first round of early mock drafts. When the season ended, he was batting .345 with two home runs and 12 RBIs.

Cabrera has the offensive tools teams look for during the draft. He can hit to all fields with power, and his efficient swing translates to the next level. LSU expects him to sign professionally this summer, ending his college career. The slot value with his pick is $1,102,700.

Cabrera arrived at LSU three years ago surrounded by hype. He established himself as a starter with his bat, and by the end of his freshman year, Cabrera hit .315 with eight home runs. He earned freshman Freshman All-American recognition.

Though Cabrera slumped his sophomore year, in part because of an injury to his right hand, he still hit 12 home runs. Going into his junior season, Cabrera received the coveted No. 8 jersey, an honor for an upperclassman who displays leadership.

Cabrera had appeared to reach his potential when the season ended in mid-March. LSU expected him to flourish the rest of the year.

“I think he would've had one of his greatest years,” coach Paul Mainieri said earlier this week. “He looked so confident at the plate. He wasn't chasing bad pitches. He was coming into his own. It's a shame for him.”

Cabrera still left his mark at LSU. His swing, an efficient and smooth left-handed stroke, produced power across the field. He delivered in clutch situations. He developed into a well-rounded player as his defense improved.