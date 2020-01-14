A video has surfaced on social media of former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr. appearing to hand out cash to LSU players moments after the national championship game against Clemson on Monday night.
An LSU athletic official told The Advocate the money was not real.
Junior wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin were in the video that surfaced Tuesday morning.
LSU won, 42-25, for its for national championship since the 2007 season.
Beckham Jr. played high school football at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans and later went on to star with the Tigers from 2011-2013.
He's currently a member of the Cleveland Browns.
NCAA student athletes are not permitted from profiting off their likeness, which includes selling equipment or autographs.
Players can also not receive monetary gifts.
Ed Orgeron asked about OBJ passing out cash to #LSU players after the game. Said it was first he heard about it. Patrick Queen said he didn't get any.— Scott Rabalais (@RabalaisAdv) January 14, 2020
Developing story, to be sure. But I figure any players who got money will give it back and that will be it.
On Tuesday, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and junior linebacker Patrick Queen said during his morning press conference it was the first he was hearing about the incident.
"No sir, I did not see that," Queen said.
"First I'm hearing about it," Orgeron said.