TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The LSU women’s basketball made history on Sunday against Florida State keeping the Seminoles scoreless in the second quarter during the Lady Tigers’ 58-45 win on the road.
It was the first time in school history that LSU has held an opponent scoreless in a quarter.
The Lady Tigers also handed the Seminoles their first loss of the season as LSU improved to 3-1 on the season.
“It was a team effort,” said LSU coach Nikki Fargas. “I will say that our group responded. We came back from the Tulane game and we talked about our intensity. We talked about our time and possession and we had to be better at doing so. There were times when we had a 0-3 possession and I told them we’ve got to be patient, we’ve got to get some post touches and we’ve got to get to the paint. When we started playing more like that I thought we got in a rhythm.”
LSU had four players score in double figures: Jaelyn Richard-Harris with 12 points, Faustine Aifuwa and Shanice Norton with 11 each and Ayana Mitchell added 10 points.
“That was huge that Faustine really did a nice job of just establishing herself as another go-to for us,” Fargas said. “Her presence in the paint was huge for us and she’s going to be a star. She has it in her. She’s slowly getting there. I keep having to remind myself that she’s just a sophomore.
Khayla Pointer recorded a career high eight assists along with eight points and Mitchell tallied her fourth consecutive double-double which matches Sylvia Fowles 2008 end-of-season mark.
LSU was outscored by Florida State, 17-13 in the first quarter. Then the Lady Tigers went on a 22-0 run to shutout the Seminoles in the second quarter and completely change the momentum of the game.
“Our defense, we changed it up a little bit and we played three different types of defenses,” Fargas said. “I will say that our group played extremely hard tonight and that was the difference of the game.”
Heading into the break, LSU held an 18-point lead and looked to carry the momentum into the third quarter.
“We want to make sure that down the stretch that we come out strong in the third quarter because we had lost the third quarter in the previous game,” Fargas said. “We wanted to have the energy and I thought the third quarter really solidified some things for us and we were able to then go into the fourth quarter hunting for the shots that we wanted.”
LSU shot 48.8 percent from the field compared to Florida State’s 27.4 percent and won the rebounding battle 38-34.
The Lady Tigers will return home to host Little Rock at 2 p.m. Sunday.