Tailgating on the LSU Parade Ground for Greeks and other student groups will be banned for the rest of the football season because of a lack of security, officials said Tuesday.

The prohibition also applies to Greek houses.

The new rules stem from the fact that Lofton Security is ending its coverage.

"Lofton has informed the university that it will no longer provide security for tailgating at Greek houses," Angela C. Guillory, associate dean/director of Greek Life said in an email to chapter presidents and others.

"No other security is willing to provide this service," Guillory wrote.

"Without security, tailgating can no longer take place at the Greek houses for the rest of the 2018 football season," she said. "Tailgating at the Parade Ground will also be prohibited."

The Parade Ground ban also applies to other student organizations.

It does not apply to rank-and-file football fans who gather there before and after games.

Earlier this season student groups and Greek groups without a house could register for a spot on the Parade Ground, a prime location on game day.

Exactly why Lofton is ending its security is unclear.

LSU received an email on Tuesday that made the disclosure.

"Effective today, Oct. 2, 2018, Lofton Security will no longer be providing security services for any fraternity activities," according to Christi Crabb, an official with the company.

"If your fraternity has submitted a payment for the Oct. 13th LSU game please come by the office and pick it up," she wrote.

"Lofton's accounting department will be working on issuing any refunds necessary," the email says.

Officials of the company could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening.

The prohibition will apply to some of the biggest football games of the season, including a contest with Georgia on Oct. 13 and Alabama on Nov. 3.

LSU also faces Mississippi State on Oct. 20 and finishes its home schedule against Rice on Nov. 10.

The announcement comes at a time of heightened focus of fraternity activities, especially after the death of Max Gruver.

Gruver died last year after he was forced to chug alcohol during a Phi Delta Theta fraternity initiation game. He died because of alcohol poisoning and from choking on his own vomit, police said.

Asked if the prohibition stems from new efforts to curb fraternity problems Ernie Ballard, a spokesman for LSU, said the tailgating rules stemmed from the Greek Life Task Force and Implementation Committee.

The panel carried out 28 changes recommended earlier this year, including one policy that says students caught hazing will be expelled and the fraternities or other student groups involved will be kicked off campus.

That panel was among a host of changes that Gruver's death, including three new state laws aimed at better regulating Greek organizations and preventing hazing.

Ballard said new tailgating plans will be announced later this week.

More than 10 years ago Greek tailgating was moved out of the houses to the Parade Ground, which members preferred at the time.

Last year LSU moved them back to their houses.