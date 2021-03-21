Mississippi State left fielder Brayland Skinner retreated, his eyes locked on a fly ball floating through Alex Box Stadium, moving closer and closer to the warning track until he reached the wall. Skinner stopped and watched the home run from LSU junior Gavin Dugas land halfway up the bleachers.

Dugas’ go-ahead solo shot in the sixth inning provided LSU a one-run lead, which the Tigers stretched and protected Sunday afternoon to win their first Southeastern Conference game.

After losing the first two games of the weekend series, No. 10 LSU beat No. 6 Mississippi State 8-3 to avoid getting swept by another SEC team for the first time since April 2018.

“Winning this game was really important for a young team to know they’re good enough to win in this league,” coach Paul Mainieri said.

Restricted for two days by Mississippi State’s vaunted pitching staff — the Bulldogs (16-4, 2-1 SEC) entered Sunday’s game with a 2.05 ERA — LSU finally broke through on Dugas’ home run.

The next inning, freshman first baseman Tre’ Morgan hit an RBI double, and freshman designated hitter Brody Drost crushed a two-run home run on consecutive at-bats, extending the lead with two outs.

As Drost homered, Morgan jumped down the third-base line and players erupted from the dugout. Drost screamed once he touched home plate. His teammates shook his shoulders in celebration, a sense of relief and confidence seeming to arrive for the first time this weekend.

“I think our kids learned today they can hit that kind of pitching,” Mainieri said. “It’s not easy, but we hit it.”

Though Mainieri often talks about how every game counts the same, he thought LSU especially needed to win Sunday. Mississippi State had limited the Tigers (16-5, 1-2) to one run and nine hits through 18 innings while capitalizing on LSU’s mistakes to win a pair of close games.

“You don’t want to start a season getting swept at home,” Mainieri said. “I don’t care how good the team is.”

Mainieri felt confident. LSU had a well-rested bullpen, and he shuffled the lineup to put two left-handed hitters — Morgan and Drost — at the top of the order against Mississippi State starter Eric Cerantola. LSU believed Cerantola struggled with his command against left-handed hitters.

In the first inning, LSU scored two runs without recording a hit. Morgan and Drost walked, and freshman right fielder Dylan Crews pushed Morgan into scoring position with a ground ball. Morgan scored on a wild pitch. Crews later scored on a groundout for LSU’s first lead of the series.

Meanwhile, redshirt junior pitcher AJ Labas limited Mississippi State. Making his first SEC start since 2018, Labas settled down after feeling jittery in the first inning. He allowed two runs over six frames, keeping LSU in the game until it retook the lead on Dugas’ fourth home run of the season.

“Obviously we struggled a good bit this weekend trying to get things going, but you always want to be the guy that can turn that switch for the team,” Dugas said. “That’s something I pride myself on.”

Leading 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh, sophomore Mitchell Sanford hit a leadoff single. Sanford had entered as a replacement for center fielder Giovanni DiGiacomo and went 2 for 2 with a double, making a case to remain in the everyday lineup. Sanford advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and a groundout.

Morgan approached the batter’s box mired in a 2-for-25 stretch. He reached a 1-2 count against Mississippi State reliever Carlisle Koestler. Morgan smacked the next pitch up the middle, scoring Sanford and bringing Drost to the plate.

Drost started for the first time this weekend. The freshman had shown glimpses of potential this season but struggled against off-speed pitches. He’d already struck out twice Sunday. Koestler threw three straight changeups. Drost expected the next pitch to be a fastball. It was. Drost turned and deposited the ball 397 feet into right-center field.

“I was looking for something I could hit hard,” Drost said. “I was expecting the fastball, saw the fastball and hit it hard.”

Mississippi State threatened in the top of the eighth against freshman Ty Floyd. After striking out the first four hitters he faced, Floyd let three straight batters reach, bringing the tying run to the plate with one out. Senior pitcher Devin Fontenot entered. He induced two quick fly balls, ending the inning.

LSU further stretched its lead in the bottom of the eighth as freshman shortstop Jordan Thompson hit a two-run double with two outs, another clutch hit in a day full of them. Fontenot returned and earned the save as LSU avoided a sweep. After two days of sparse production and mistakes, LSU felt a little confidence after the win.

“It was huge,” Labas said. “Like Coach always talks about, it’s always good to at least get one win out of the weekend whenever you lose the series.”