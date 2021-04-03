LSU was swept for the second straight series this weekend, marking the first time the Tigers have suffered back-to-back sweeps since 2010.
The Tigers lost all three games they played against No. 1 Vanderbilt, the first two in blowout fashion, 13-1 and 11-2, and the finale in a heartbreaking 5-4 ending.
With LSU now 1-8 in the Southeastern Conference, these are three things we learned from the series.
1. Vanderbilt at another level
Vanderbilt entered the series ranked No. 1 in the country and showed why throughout the weekend. The Commodores outhit LSU 42-16, outscored the Tigers 29-7 and trailed for half an inning. Not only does Vanderbilt have two of the best pitchers in college baseball with Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter, its lineup appeared strong from top to bottom. The Commodores could hoist another national championship trophy in June. LSU looked a long way off from its opponent.
2. Waiting with bated breath ...
Junior right-hander Jaden Hill left his start Friday night in the second inning with an elbow injury. Coach Paul Mainieri said Hill didn’t feel any pain, but he told Mainieri, “It just doesn’t feel right." Even though Hill has been inconsistent, the last thing LSU needs is to lose one of its starting pitchers. An absence would force the Tigers to move one of their relievers out of an already shaky bullpen. Hill will undergo further tests Monday.
3. Offense must do more
LSU’s pitchers cut down on the free passes that hurt them so much last weekend against Tennessee, but the offensive issues remained. LSU recorded four hits in every game, and when the Tigers did put runners on base, they struggled to push them across the plate, stranding 22. It wouldn’t have made a difference in the Thursday and Friday blowouts, but missed scoring opportunities prevented LSU from winning the final game and have been a common theme in conference play.