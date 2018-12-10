Four LSU players were named to the Associated Press All-America team, the AP announced Monday morning.

Strong safety Grant Delpit and inside linebacker Devin White were named to the first team, and cornerback Greedy Williams and placekicker Cole Tracy were named to the second team.

Delpit, White and Tracy were also named to the Sports Illustrated All-America Team.

The AP All-America team was made up of 10 players who belonged to teams that will play in the College Football Playoff semifinals, and No. 1 Alabama led the NCAA with six players chosen to the three All-America teams.

White became the first player in LSU history to win the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top linebacker, and his 115 total tackles are tied for 28th nationally. He leads LSU with 12 tackles for loss, and his two forced fumbles include a strip fumble against Texas A&M that resulted in a defensive touchdown.

Delpit, a finalist for the Nagurski Award for nation's top defensive player, leads the team with five interceptions, which are tied for seventh nationally, and he is tied for the team lead in sacks with five.

Tracy, who drastically improved LSU's kicking game as a graduate transfer from Division II Assumption College (Worcester, Massachusetts), was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award, given to the nation's top placekicker.

He has made the second-most field goals in the nation (25).

He tied the school record for the longest field goal with a 54-yarder against Miami, kicked the game-winning 42-yarder against Auburn, and he tied another school record for most field goals in a game, when he kicked five in a 36-16 win over Georgia. His 113 total points scored are third-most in school history, and he is three field goals away from tying former LSU placekicker Josh Jasper (2010) for the most field goals made in a season.

Williams, a finalist for the Thorpe Award given to the nation's top defensive back, has started every game at right cornerback, anchoring a pass defense that ranks 44th nationally (206.8 yards allowed per game) and is tied for the 10th-most interceptions (16).

The full AP All-America teams are listed below:

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Kyler Murray, junior, Oklahoma

Running backs — Jonathan Taylor, sophomore, Wisconsin; Darrell Henderson, junior, Memphis

Tackles — Jonah Williams, junior, Alabama; Mitch Hyatt, senior, Clemson

Guards — Beau Benzschawel, senior, Wisconsin; Bunchy Stallings, senior, Kentucky

Center — Garrett Bradbury, senior, North Carolina State

Tight end — Jace Sternberger, junior, Texas A&M

Wide receivers — Jerry Jeudy, sophomore, Alabama; Marquise Brown, junior, Oklahoma

All-purpose player — Rondale Moore, freshman, Purdue

Kicker — Andre Szmyt, freshman, Syracuse

DEFENSE

Ends — Clelin Ferrell, junior, Clemson; Sutton Smith, junior, Northern Illinois

Tackles — Quinnen Williams, junior, Alabama; Christian Wilkins, senior, Clemson

Linebackers — Josh Allen, senior, Kentucky; Devin White, junior, LSU; Ben Burr-Kirven, senior, Washington

Cornerbacks — Deandre Baker, senior, Georgia; Julian Love, junior, Notre Dame

Safeties — Grant Delpit, sophomore, LSU; Deionte Thompson, junior, Alabama

Punter — Braden Mann, junior, Texas A&M

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Tua Tagovailoa, sophomore, Alabama

Running backs — Travis Etienne, sophomore, Clemson; Trayveon Williams, junior, Texas A&M

Tackles — Dalton Risner, senior, Kansas State; Andrew Thomas, sophomore, Georgia

Guards — Dru Samia, senior, Oklahoma; Michael Dieter, senior, Wisconsin

Center — Ross Piersbacher, senior, Alabama

Tight end — T.J, Hockenson, sophomore, Iowa

Wide receivers — Tylan Wallace, sophomore, Oklahoma State; Andy Isabella, senior, Massachusetts

All-purpose player — Greg Dortch, sophomore, Wake Forest

Kicker — Cole Tracy, senior, LSU

DEFENSE

Ends — Montez Sweat, senior, Mississippi State; Jachai Polite, junior, Florida

Tackles — Jerry Tillery, senior, Notre Dame; Gerald Willis III, senior, Miami

Linebackers — Devin Bush, junior, Michigan; David Long Jr., junior, West Virginia; Joe Dineen, senior, Kansas

Cornerbacks — Greedy Williams, sophomore, LSU; Byron Murphy, sophomore, Washington

Safeties — Taylor Rapp, junior, Washington; Amani Hooker, junior, Iowa

Punter — Mitch Wishnowsky, senior, Utah

THIRD TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks — Dwayne Haskins, sophomore, Ohio State

Running backs — Benny Snell, junior, Kentucky; Eno Benjamin, sophomore, Arizona State

Tackles — Andre Dillard, senior, Washington State; Cody Ford, junior, Oklahoma

Guards — Terrone Prescod, senior, North Carolina State; Chris Lindstrom, senior, Boston College

Center — Michael Jordan, junior, Ohio State

Tight end — Noah Fant, junior, Iowa

Wide Receivers — A.J. Brown, junior, Mississippi; David Sills IV, senior, West Virginia

All-purpose player — J.J. Taylor, sophomore, Arizona

Kicker — Matt Gay, senior, Utah

DEFENSE

Ends — Chase Winovich, senior, Michigan; Jaylon Ferguson, senior, Louisiana Tech

Tackles — Jeffery Simmons, junior, Mississippi State; Ed Oliver, junior, Houston

Linebackers — Paddy Fisher, sophomore, Northwestern; David Woodward, sophomore, Utah State; Te’Von Coney, senior, Notre Dame

Cornerbacks — Hamp Cheevers, junior, Boston College; Lavert Hill, junior, Michigan

Safeties — Andre Cisco, freshman, Syracuse; Jonathan Abram, senior, Mississippi State

Punter — Jason Smith, sophomore, Cincinnati

FIRST-TEAM BREAKDOWN

By school (first-team selections-overall)

Alabama — 4-6.

Clemson — 3-4.

Kentucky — 2-3.

LSU — 2-3.

Oklahoma — 2-4.

Texas A&M — 2-3.

Wisconsin — 2-3.

Georgia — 1-2.

Memphis — 1-1.

Northern Illinois — 1-1.

North Carolina State — 1-2.

Notre Dame — 1-3.

Purdue— 1-1.

Syracuse — 1-2.

Washington — 1-3.

By conference

SEC — 11.

ACC — 5.

Big Ten — 3.

Big 12 — 2.

American — 1.

Pac-12 — 1.

MAC — 1.

Independent — 1.

By class/eligibility

Freshman — 2.

Sophomore — 3.

Junior — 12.

Senior — 8.