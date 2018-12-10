Four LSU players were named to the Associated Press All-America team, the AP announced Monday morning.
Strong safety Grant Delpit and inside linebacker Devin White were named to the first team, and cornerback Greedy Williams and placekicker Cole Tracy were named to the second team.
Delpit, White and Tracy were also named to the Sports Illustrated All-America Team.
The AP All-America team was made up of 10 players who belonged to teams that will play in the College Football Playoff semifinals, and No. 1 Alabama led the NCAA with six players chosen to the three All-America teams.
White became the first player in LSU history to win the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top linebacker, and his 115 total tackles are tied for 28th nationally. He leads LSU with 12 tackles for loss, and his two forced fumbles include a strip fumble against Texas A&M that resulted in a defensive touchdown.
Delpit, a finalist for the Nagurski Award for nation's top defensive player, leads the team with five interceptions, which are tied for seventh nationally, and he is tied for the team lead in sacks with five.
Tracy, who drastically improved LSU's kicking game as a graduate transfer from Division II Assumption College (Worcester, Massachusetts), was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award, given to the nation's top placekicker.
He has made the second-most field goals in the nation (25).
He tied the school record for the longest field goal with a 54-yarder against Miami, kicked the game-winning 42-yarder against Auburn, and he tied another school record for most field goals in a game, when he kicked five in a 36-16 win over Georgia. His 113 total points scored are third-most in school history, and he is three field goals away from tying former LSU placekicker Josh Jasper (2010) for the most field goals made in a season.
Williams, a finalist for the Thorpe Award given to the nation's top defensive back, has started every game at right cornerback, anchoring a pass defense that ranks 44th nationally (206.8 yards allowed per game) and is tied for the 10th-most interceptions (16).
The full AP All-America teams are listed below:
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Kyler Murray, junior, Oklahoma
Running backs — Jonathan Taylor, sophomore, Wisconsin; Darrell Henderson, junior, Memphis
Tackles — Jonah Williams, junior, Alabama; Mitch Hyatt, senior, Clemson
Guards — Beau Benzschawel, senior, Wisconsin; Bunchy Stallings, senior, Kentucky
Center — Garrett Bradbury, senior, North Carolina State
Tight end — Jace Sternberger, junior, Texas A&M
Wide receivers — Jerry Jeudy, sophomore, Alabama; Marquise Brown, junior, Oklahoma
All-purpose player — Rondale Moore, freshman, Purdue
Kicker — Andre Szmyt, freshman, Syracuse
DEFENSE
Ends — Clelin Ferrell, junior, Clemson; Sutton Smith, junior, Northern Illinois
Tackles — Quinnen Williams, junior, Alabama; Christian Wilkins, senior, Clemson
Linebackers — Josh Allen, senior, Kentucky; Devin White, junior, LSU; Ben Burr-Kirven, senior, Washington
Cornerbacks — Deandre Baker, senior, Georgia; Julian Love, junior, Notre Dame
Safeties — Grant Delpit, sophomore, LSU; Deionte Thompson, junior, Alabama
Punter — Braden Mann, junior, Texas A&M
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Tua Tagovailoa, sophomore, Alabama
Running backs — Travis Etienne, sophomore, Clemson; Trayveon Williams, junior, Texas A&M
Tackles — Dalton Risner, senior, Kansas State; Andrew Thomas, sophomore, Georgia
Guards — Dru Samia, senior, Oklahoma; Michael Dieter, senior, Wisconsin
Center — Ross Piersbacher, senior, Alabama
Tight end — T.J, Hockenson, sophomore, Iowa
Wide receivers — Tylan Wallace, sophomore, Oklahoma State; Andy Isabella, senior, Massachusetts
All-purpose player — Greg Dortch, sophomore, Wake Forest
Kicker — Cole Tracy, senior, LSU
DEFENSE
Ends — Montez Sweat, senior, Mississippi State; Jachai Polite, junior, Florida
Tackles — Jerry Tillery, senior, Notre Dame; Gerald Willis III, senior, Miami
Linebackers — Devin Bush, junior, Michigan; David Long Jr., junior, West Virginia; Joe Dineen, senior, Kansas
Cornerbacks — Greedy Williams, sophomore, LSU; Byron Murphy, sophomore, Washington
Safeties — Taylor Rapp, junior, Washington; Amani Hooker, junior, Iowa
Punter — Mitch Wishnowsky, senior, Utah
THIRD TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks — Dwayne Haskins, sophomore, Ohio State
Running backs — Benny Snell, junior, Kentucky; Eno Benjamin, sophomore, Arizona State
Tackles — Andre Dillard, senior, Washington State; Cody Ford, junior, Oklahoma
Guards — Terrone Prescod, senior, North Carolina State; Chris Lindstrom, senior, Boston College
Center — Michael Jordan, junior, Ohio State
Tight end — Noah Fant, junior, Iowa
Wide Receivers — A.J. Brown, junior, Mississippi; David Sills IV, senior, West Virginia
All-purpose player — J.J. Taylor, sophomore, Arizona
Kicker — Matt Gay, senior, Utah
DEFENSE
Ends — Chase Winovich, senior, Michigan; Jaylon Ferguson, senior, Louisiana Tech
Tackles — Jeffery Simmons, junior, Mississippi State; Ed Oliver, junior, Houston
Linebackers — Paddy Fisher, sophomore, Northwestern; David Woodward, sophomore, Utah State; Te’Von Coney, senior, Notre Dame
Cornerbacks — Hamp Cheevers, junior, Boston College; Lavert Hill, junior, Michigan
Safeties — Andre Cisco, freshman, Syracuse; Jonathan Abram, senior, Mississippi State
Punter — Jason Smith, sophomore, Cincinnati
FIRST-TEAM BREAKDOWN
By school (first-team selections-overall)
Alabama — 4-6.
Clemson — 3-4.
Kentucky — 2-3.
LSU — 2-3.
Oklahoma — 2-4.
Texas A&M — 2-3.
Wisconsin — 2-3.
Georgia — 1-2.
Memphis — 1-1.
Northern Illinois — 1-1.
North Carolina State — 1-2.
Notre Dame — 1-3.
Purdue— 1-1.
Syracuse — 1-2.
Washington — 1-3.
By conference
SEC — 11.
ACC — 5.
Big Ten — 3.
Big 12 — 2.
American — 1.
Pac-12 — 1.
MAC — 1.
Independent — 1.
By class/eligibility
Freshman — 2.
Sophomore — 3.
Junior — 12.
Senior — 8.