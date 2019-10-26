1. WHAT WE LEARNED
On a day when much went wrong for LSU, the final score of 23-20 was still right in a sloppy top-10 showdown in Tiger Stadium. LSU overcame turnovers, penalties and red zone misfires, doing itself as much damage as Auburn did. In the end, LSU survived on gutsy effort from Burrow to beat Auburn for the 10th straight time at home.
2. TRENDING NOW
Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The pocket-sized LSU running back was expected to be eclipsed by talented freshman John Emery or Tyrion Davis-Price by now, but the junior has only become as the season has gone on. He had perhaps his best day against Auburn, rushing for 130 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown and catching seven passes for 51 more.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
Now you can focus on it. And the Tigers can, too. LSU versus Alabama, two weeks hence in Tuscaloosa, in the latest version of the Game of the Century. It wasn’t the cleanest way LSU could have gone into that super bowl, but sometimes you have to settle for survival in the NFL-like SEC. Let the hype start to overflow.