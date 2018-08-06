LSU coach Ed Orgeron and offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger apparently had serious talks with former Southern California and NFL quarterback Sean Salisbury about becoming an offensive analyst for the Tigers this season.
Salisbury said that effort was blocked by LSU’s compliance office for at least the 2018 season because Salisbury, who has a sports radio talk show in Houston, works with prospective quarterbacks who could be recruited by LSU.
“I want to thank Coach Orgeron and the LSU Tigers for their offer to join the coaching staff as offensive analyst working with Quarterbacks at LSU!” Salisbury tweeted Monday morning. “Unfortunately, because I privately train QBs who are being recruited the compliance office had to say no for the 2018 season.”
Salisbury said on the “After Further Review” show Monday on WNXX-FM that he came to Baton Rouge in May to talk about the job with Orgeron and Ensminger. He said he only found out Monday morning tht it wouldn’t work out.
“Even though it didn’t workout, I love that LSU did this the right way,” he said.
Salisbury, 55, did not rule out the possibility of working at LSU in the future, but also said there was no talk of him being an analyst beyond the 2018 season.
“It’s LSU football,” he said. “It’s a dream gig for anybody. I wish it could have happened. I’ve thought about it every day for hours since the middle of May.”
Orgeron, who did not speak to reporters Monday per LSU’s schedule, said last week LSU has 10 non-coaching analysts on staff this season, double the number the program had in 2017. It was unclear whether Salisbury would have been an 11th analyst or whether his job was filled by someone else.