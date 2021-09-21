For the first time since Sept. 8, the weather cooperated on a day LSU planned to open part of practice.

The weather hasn’t done that much this year, often forcing LSU indoors, but with the skies clear Tuesday afternoon, the Tigers held their sixth viewing period since the beginning of preseason camp.

Junior running back Tyrion Davis-Price wasn’t present for the roughly 15-minute open portion, so freshmen Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin led the position group through drills.

Goodwin wore a gold, non-contact jersey as he recovers from an injury. He’s expected to return after a one-game absence this weekend against Mississippi State.

“Armoni Goodwin's going to be healthy,” coach Ed Orgeron said Monday. “Ty Davis-Price is still our starter.”

Also at running back, junior John Emery Jr. and sophomore Tre Bradford practiced as they continued to wait for decisions regarding their eligibility from the NCAA.

Emery’s attorney, Don Jackson, recently filed new information in his client’s case, trying to convince the NCAA to reconsider Emery’s status. Bradford hasn’t been cleared since he transferred back from Oklahoma two weeks ago.

Across the field, safety Jay Ward practiced in a gold, non-contact jersey. Ward exited in the first half of LSU’s season opener and hasn’t played since. Orgeron said Tuesday morning on WNXX-FM, 104.5 that Ward should be ready for Saturday’s game.

“He looks like he’s going to play,” Orgeron said. “He hasn’t had contact yet, but all indications are he’s going to be ready to go.”

LSU defensive end Andre Anthony out for the season with injury, Ed Orgeron says LSU defensive end Andre Anthony has a season-ending injury, coach Ed Orgeron said Monday. Orgeron didn't disclose the nature of the injury.

Roll call:

Players not seen during the open portion of practice:

S Todd Harris, Sr.

LB Josh White, So.

QB Tavion Faulk, Fr.

QB Myles Brennan, Sr.

DB Sage Ryan, Fr.

DE Zavier Carter, Fr.

WR Chris Hilton, Fr.

TE Jack Mashburn, So.

DE Antoine Sampah, So.

OT Cameron Wire, Jr.

OL Charles Turner, So.

OL Thomas Perry, So.

WR LJ Gilyot, So.

DT Glen Logan, Sr.

Players in gold, non-contact jerseys:

DB Jay Ward, Jr.

DL Ali Gaye, Sr.

DB Matthew Langlois, Fr.

WR Devonta Lee, Jr.

RB Armoni Goodwin, Fr.

WR Trey Palmer, Jr.

OG Chasen Hines, Sr.

Staff writers Scott Rabalais and Sheldon Mickles contributed to this report.