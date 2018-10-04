• Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma
• Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Peach Bowl vs. Notre Dame
• CollegeFootballNews.com: Sugar Bowl vs. West Virginia
• CollegeSportsMadness.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma
• Brad Crawford, 247sports.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma
• Jason Kirk, SBNation.com: Outback Bowl vs. Michigan State
• Brett McMurphy, WatchStadium.com: Citrus Bowl vs. Wisconsin
• Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Peach Bowl vs. Notre Dame
• Brant Parsons, Orlando Sentinel: Peach Bowl vs. UCF
• Mitch Sherman, ESPN.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma
• Eric Single, SI.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. UCF
• Erick Smith, USA Today: Peach Bowl vs. UCF
• Joe Tansey, BleacherReport.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma
• Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma
Bowl guide
Peach Bowl: 11 a.m. Dec. 29, Atlanta (ESPN)
Outback Bowl: 11 a.m. Jan. 1, Tampa, Florida (ESPN2)
Fiesta Bowl: noon, Jan. 1, Glendale, Arizona (ESPN)
Citrus Bowl: noon, Jan. 1, Orlando, Florida (ABC)
Sugar Bowl: 7:45 p.m. Jan. 1, Mercedes-Benz Superdome (ESPN)
Summary: All but two of the projections we polled has LSU in one of the three New Year’s Six bowls available to it (Sugar, Peach, Fiesta). A few more non-Sugar Bowl projections for the Tigers this time, mainly because more of the projections have Georgia missing out on one of the four CFP semifinal slots in the Cotton or Orange and sliding into the Sugar as the highest-ranked available SEC team. That pushes LSU to the Peach or Fiesta in some writers’ minds, likely as a top-10 team but not one ranked higher than Georgia. LSU could not go to the Rose Bowl as in non-CFP semifinal years it gets the top available Big Ten and Pac-12 teams. One projection has LSU in the Outback Bowl and another has them in a third straight Citrus Bowl (extremely unlikely), but if the Tigers go 10-2 or even 9-3 they could wind up better than that.