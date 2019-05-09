COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 10 LSU softball team came to the SEC tournament hoping to build some momentum heading into NCAA regional play.
Instead, the Tigers ran into Florida pitcher Kelly Barnhill, who allowed them only one hit in a 3-0 Gators victory Thursday.
Aliyah Andrews' bunt single in the third inning was the only hit for LSU (40-16), which was swept by Alabama in its final regular-season series last weekend.
"A tough situation for our team today," LSU coach Beth Torina said in a statement. "We worked hard all week to try and get our team to swing big and be big and then you draw Kelly Barnhill, who is one of the best in the game. The positive thing about exiting the SEC tournament early is we’ll be able to go back to the drawing board and get more practice days in with our team. That is something our team needs right now."
The Tigers, still likely in a position to host an NCAA regional, will learn their placement Sunday on an 8 p.m. selection show televised on ESPN2.
"We have to use this as an opportunity to get some extra practicing days in. What we just talked about with the team was let’s use this outcome to help us find ourselves. The theme this year has been fight all the way and I think moving forward, the post season will be our greatest fight of the year."
No. 9 Florida, seeded sixth in the tournament, needed a late rally to get by No. 11 seed South Carolina in Wednesday's first round. But the Gators saved Barnhill, who struck out seven and walked one, for their expected quarterfinal against No. 3 seed LSU.
"We expected to face her," Torina said. "Florida knew that this was the game they needed, based on RPI and games to win, this was the one they wanted the most. I think we should take it as a compliment that we get to face her since she is a talented pitcher. Our team didn’t necessarily feel as though they couldn’t score or beat her, since during the regular season they did. Our game plan coming into this game was the same as what we did earlier in the season."
The Gators (42-15) got all the offense they needed in the first inning. Amanda Lorenz, who finished 3 for 4, led off with a double and scored on Jordan Roberts' two-out RBI single.
Florida added two unearned runs in the second inning thanks to two singles and two LSU errors.
Each team had only one hit in the final five innings. Shelbi Sunseri (12-8) allowed just one earned run but took the loss for LSU. She allowed five hits and four walks with no strikeouts in seven innings.
"I thought she did a nice job," Torina said. "When you have zero strikeouts and ask your team to make every play it’ll get tough. She’s going to need to step up and handle some herself, which if you were to ask her, she would say the same thing."