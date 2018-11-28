The LSU women’s basketball team kicks off the SEC/Big 12 Challenge against Kansas at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
It is the first of 10 games between the conferences.
The Lady Tigers (4-1) are coming off a 60-45 win over Little Rock on Sunday, a game in which Khayla Pointer scored a career-high 23 points and grabbed a career-high eight rebounds.
Pointer is averaging 12.8 points per game. Her 4.6 assists per game ranks fifth in the Southeastern Conference.
Ayana Mitchell has four double-doubles in five games and ranks ninth in the nation in rebounds per game with a 13.4 average. Her four consecutive double-doubles to start the season matches a feat last made by Sylvia Fowles in the last four games of her career in 2008.
Mitchell is LSU’s leading scorer and rebounder this season, averaging 13.8 points and 13.4 rebounds per game.
Center Faustine Aifuwa is averaging 9.0 points and 4.0 rebounds with 10 blocked shots.
Kansas (5-0) is coming off a 75-44 win over Iona on Sunday. Guard Jessica Washington missed last season with a knee injury but is back and thriving; she averaged 19.7 points in her last three games. Forward Austin Richardson leads the starters with 10.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, while center Bailey Helgren averages 7.6 rebounds per game.
After Thursday’s game, LSU has an 11-day break before hosting McNeese State at 11 a.m. Dec. 11.
Kansas at LSU
WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
TV: SEC
ONLINE: SECN+/ESPN app
RADIO: WBRP-FM, 107.3