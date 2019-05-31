LSU and Southern Miss face off in the winner's bracket of the NCAA Baton Rouge regional on Saturday night.

Below is some key information about the game.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: TBA

STREAMING: TBA

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is the No. 1 seed in the Baton Rouge regional and the No. 13 overall seed in the NCAA tournament. Southern Miss is the No. 3 seed in the regional and unranked in the tournament.

RECORDS: LSU is 38-24. Southern Miss is 38-19.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU — Fr. RHP Cole Henry (4-2, 3.86 ERA, 51.1 IP, 12 BB, 63 SO); USM — TBA

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Henry made his first start last Tuesday after missing a month because of discomfort in his arm. He gave up five runs. Coach Paul Mainieri thought Henry pitched better than the stat line indicated because Henry threw his fastball about 90 percent of the time. Henry said he regained the feel of his offspeed pitches during side sessions the past week. He faces Southern Miss, which hit three homers in a win 15-3 win over No. 2 seed Arizona State.