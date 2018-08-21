Former LSU quarterback Justin McMillan thought he was all set to transfer to his next school, when that school told him he’d been blocked by the LSU athletic department.
McMillan said he was informed Wednesday by an SEC school, which he would not disclose, that his recruitment had been halted because of the block.
McMillan said he "knew he was going to get blocked from the SEC West," but he thought he was under the impression he might play for other SEC schools.
McMillan’s transfer release document from LSU, obtained by The Advocate Wednesday, blocked McMillan from transferring to schools “in the SEC and those on (LSU’s) current schedule the next two years.”
McMillan said he received the release after he announced on Twitter that he would be transferring from LSU last Wednesday.
McMillan, a fourth-year junior who earned his degree from LSU this summer, is the latest player to be blocked for a rule that was changed by the SEC at the end of spring meetings earlier this year.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said that the conference’s presidents and chancellors had passed proposal on June 1 by a “super majority” to allow graduate students to transfer immediately among its member schools.
SEC spokesman Herb Vincent confirmed that the new transfer rule will not be effective until October 15.
McMillan said he will continue his recruiting process with schools not on the list.