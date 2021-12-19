The story of new LSU quarterback Walker Howard and his mother's enduring love

The day after he signed his national letter of intent, Walker Howard drove toward his house in a black Jeep. Two friends sat in the car with him as he turned onto an empty grass lot next to the driveway. Howard parked and led everyone through the garage, past an inflatable inner tube and the purple, gold and white shoes he wore during his ceremony.

Howard, one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the country since his freshman year, had finally ended his recruitment by signing with LSU. He had finished high school exams and won’t enroll in college until January. Howard joked with his friends, teasing one who arrived a few minutes late.

While they walked to the back of the house, Howard settled into a patio chair. Once the No. 1 quarterback in the country until a fractured left fibula interrupted his senior year, Howard signed as the No. 5 player at his position in the 2022 class. LSU hadn’t landed a quarterback ranked that high in more than a decade.

The rating added pressure, but Howard smiled. Wind rustled through the palm trees in his neighbor’s yard. He could relax for a few weeks.

“Best feeling in the whole world,” Howard said.

Inside, Christmas decorations filled the house. An artificial tree towered in one of the front windows, its lights alternating between yellow and blue. Stockings hung above the fireplace with everyone’s name: Allyson, Meredyth, Walker, Hillary, Jamie and Kathryn.

LSU linebackers coach Blake Baker not retained by Brian Kelly LSU linebackers coach Blake Baker was fired by new coach Brian Kelly, Baker confirmed on social media Saturday.

Kathryn Howard loved this time of year. Not only that, she orchestrated the holiday. Howard’s mother gathered presents months ahead and hid them in a secret compartment underneath the stairs. She bought matching pajamas and made sure the family always read “The Night Before Christmas” together.

Three years have now passed since Kathryn died on Sept. 27, 2018, from a rare cancer, but she has remained a constant presence in the lives of her family. They visited her grave on Christmas day last year. They joke that their father, Jamie, can’t do everything she used to. Kathryn told them before she died if they saw a butterfly, that was her, and now they see butterflies everywhere.

“Every time we do something as a group, as a family, a butterfly shows up,” Jamie said. “I don't care what the weather's like. Somehow a butterfly shows up.”

After losing his mother his freshman year of high school, Howard used football to grieve. He went to St. Thomas More’s game the day Kathryn died, and over the years, the sport he loved helped Howard remember the woman who told him he could reach Tiger Stadium.

While Howard became one of the top players in the country, he leaned on his family and memories of his mother. She wouldn’t have wanted him to stop. Keeping her close, he wrote “927” on his wrist tape and talked to his mom before kickoff. Their conversations steadied his mind.

“The football field was always his release,” Jamie said. “That's where he felt closest to her.”

—————

Sitting on the patio Thursday evening, Jamie played a video on his phone. He thought about the clip a lot recently, now that his son liked to joke about being a “college man.” The sight can transport him to when Howard was about 4 years old, long before the children grew up or Kathryn’s cancer arrived.

In the video, Howard and Jamie throw back-and-forth in the yard at their old house, separated by about five yards. Howard wore one of the jerseys Jamie used as an LSU quarterback from 1992-95. He caught the football with his whole body. Kathryn filmed.

“Watch him,” Jamie said, leaning forward. “He'll do his cadence.”

Jamie smiled. He wished he could go back in time for a moment.

"Blue,” Howard yelled from the screen. “Set, hut!"

Inspired by his dad, Howard always played quarterback. He enjoyed that everyone else on the team looked to him for guidance. He relished control of the ball in pivotal situations. He liked the energy. He accepted the love and the ridicule that came with so much attention. And boy, he could throw.

Howard’s parents met at LSU. Years later, they often brought their children to games, so Howard envisioned himself playing quarterback there like his dad. Howard hung pictures from Jamie’s career on the wall of his bedroom and wore his father’s No. 4 jersey to games in Tiger Stadium.

A realist, Jamie supported his son’s dream, but he understood the slim odds of Howard becoming a college quarterback. He wanted to see more. Kathryn, on the other hand, never doubted that Howard would reach that level. She read children's books about LSU to her son. She loved watching his games.

“They were so close,” Jamie said. “That was always her little tiger.”

Howard took off in eighth grade as Kathryn fought the cancer. He was tough like his mother and competitive like his father with a natural ability to lead. Jamie never wanted to coach his son, aware of how their relationship could change. So Howard began to train with former NFL quarterback Jake Delhomme and former LSU quarterback Tommy Hodson.

Though Howard sat behind eventual Louisiana Tech quarterback Caleb Holstein for two years at St. Thomas More, he dominated the camp circuit and summer 7-on-7 events. Former UL coach Billy Napier offered Howard his first scholarship. Other schools soon followed, including LSU, before he ever started a varsity game.

“He became so invested,” St. Thomas More offensive coordinator Shane Savoie said. “It was all he wanted to do. It was all he wanted to spend time on. He was interested in every aspect. He studied footwork and how to read defenses. It was such a unique, focused approach for someone his age.”

At last the starter his junior year, Howard led St. Thomas More to an undefeated season capped by a state championship. He and his father hugged in the postgame celebration. As they embraced, Jamie told his son Kathryn was proud of him. Howard held onto his father. He knew.

—————

One night on an annual ski trip to Aspen, Colorado, in late February 2017, Kathryn and some of her friends prepared dinner. Strange spots had formed underneath her arm, and she felt pain in her shoulder. Kathryn showed her friends. They wondered if she had inflammation.

“Nobody at the time thought anything,” Cheri Richard said. “How many bumps do we get?”

Still, Kathryn’s friends encouraged her to see a doctor when she got back home. At first, medical professionals hoped she had breast cancer. Further tests revealed epithelioid hemangioendothelioma, a rare form of cancer that’s diagnosed in one in every 1,000,000 million people worldwide, according to the National Cancer Institute.

She was given 18 months to live.

The disease progressed fast. Kathryn’s health declined. But she fought back, doing planks in the hospital during intense chemotherapy treatments. She radiated positivity despite the extreme pain and branded her battle #KatFight, putting the slogan on rubber yellow wristbands with a butterfly. At some point along the way, the family associated the gentle insect with her.

No matter how sick she felt, Kathryn never stopped providing for her children. She went to bid day when her oldest daughter joined Kappa Delta at LSU, the same sorority Kathryn was in, then spent almost a week in the hospital as she recovered. She sometimes watched Howard’s games from the back of a Chevy Suburban parked behind the end zone. When her energy lagged, she remained still in bed all day until her children got home from school so she could interact with them.

“She would always fake a smile to make me happy to think that nothing was wrong,” Howard said. “That's how mom was. She never gave an excuse. She never complained. She always kept a smile on her face. My mom was the best.”

Over a year after Kathryn noticed the spots, the family returned to Aspen for the Fourth of July. Her face was sunken and her body thin, but Kathryn’s eyes still twinkled in pictures. One day, she rode in a hot air balloon with Howard for his birthday. While there, she left notes for her children to find when they came back without her.

In Lafayette, a chunk of LSU's signing class comes together: 'This is our dream school' In the midst of their official visits last weekend, defensive backs Laterrance Welch and Jordan Allen walked through a tunnel and onto the gra…

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

“She was so, so sick after that,” Richard said.

Near the beginning of his freshman year, Howard often missed a couple hours of school in the morning to be with his mom. They watched the same movie, “Forever My Girl,” every time. Kathryn always fell asleep after five minutes, so they restarted the next day, hoping she could watch a little more.

“We never got past that part,” Howard said, “but I watched the movie about 100 times.”

When Kathryn died, people filled the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, the largest church in Lafayette Parish, for her funeral. The fire marshal couldn’t let everyone inside. Some stood in the rain. She was 44.

“She was dynamite,” said Kathryn’s father, Felix DeJean. “Everyone wanted to be associated with Kathryn. She made them feel like they were the most important person in the world.”

In the years since, the family has continued to process Kathryn’s death, coping in different ways as their roles changed. Stress builds. They experience breakdowns. They laugh. They cry. Sharing memories helps. Some days are better than others.

“I don't even know if I'm there yet,” Jamie said, leaning back in the patio chair. He paused as his eyes watered, and he cleared his throat. “I never stop smiling when I think about her. That's all she was ever doing was smiling.”

He wiped the tears pooling in the corners of his eyes.

“We try not to be sad,” Jamie said. “We try to be fortunate for the incredible amount of time we had with her.”

—————

All the scholarship offers gave Howard the option to go anywhere in the country, but his family started at LSU. His mom loved the turkey sandwiches at American Market. His dad finished his career as the third-leading passer in school history at the time. Howard never wanted to go anywhere else.

Howard made a video to announce his verbal commitment the summer before his junior year. He talked about how much he missed his mom and how she helped him make the decision. Then he placed his dad’s jersey on the bench in front of his mother’s grave.

That day, a letter came in the mail addressed from Kathryn to her son. Before her death, she wrote letters she wanted sent to her children on some of the most significant days of their lives. More have arrived since then. Howard got one on his 18th birthday. One of his sisters received a letter for her 21st birthday.

“I'm sure there's more for certain, specific things coming,” Jamie said, smiling. “It's not even shocking anymore. We welcome it.”

Though Jamie filled the role of two parents and family friends helped, Howard thought he had to step up. Sometimes, his father worried that Howard carried too much emotional weight. But typically, Jamie said, Howard felt OK once he expressed his emotions. He often visited his mother’s gravesite. Football helped, too.

“I don't know how he does it, but he's been the most solid one,” Jamie said. “He doesn't break down as much as we do. That's probably because he's more like her.”

Similar to his mom, Howard has the ability to make everyone around him feel important. Once, he played catch with a stranger for 30 minutes outside a restaurant. Howard shared an authentic, positive attitude with his mother, and their smiles drew people to them like a magnet.

“The smile that you always see on Walker’s face,” said Charlotte Cryer, one of Kathryn’s closest friends, “that is his mother.”

Howard said losing his mother made him recognize that nobody had a perfect life. He realized everyone dealt with some kind of problem. The thought motivated him to support others who experienced the death of a parent. He never wanted anyone else to feel alone.

Earlier this year, one of Jamie’s friends died, leaving behind a son who was a sophomore at St. Thomas More. One night, Howard invited the boy over for dinner.

“I wanted to make sure he knew that I knew the feeling,” Howard said. “He's not alone. It's going to get better over time. It's just going to suck for a little bit.”

—————

As much as Howard loved LSU, the recruiting process became stressful after the school fired Ed Orgeron in the middle of the season. Suddenly, the coach who offered Howard a scholarship was on the way out. Howard took an official visit to Notre Dame as a backup plan.

Howard remained verbally committed to LSU until he signed his letter of intent, but Napier tried to change his mind after he took the job at Florida. Howard loved Napier. He had attended quarterback meetings and spring practices at UL, and Howard didn’t know Brian Kelly well.

“He wasn't sleeping for a couple nights there,” Jamie said.

But then Kelly visited St. Thomas More one day the week before the early signing period began. Their conversation settled Howard. He always wanted to attend LSU, and the new coach reassured him that his original choice would provide everything he needed to succeed as a quarterback.

“I'm your guy,” Howard told Kelly.

Howard submitted his national letter of intent Wednesday morning. At his signing ceremony later that day, he commanded the room. One after another, people asked for a picture. Howard happily obliged, smiling like his mother underneath a mop of curly blond hair. At one point, he pulled two beloved custodians in for a photo.

Howard spent the rest of the day at schools around the area to see his future teammates. He went congratulated offensive lineman Fitzgerald West and defensive back Jordan Allen at Lafayette Christian Academy. Then he drove to Acadiana High School to support cornerback Laterrance Welch. When one of Cryer’s co-workers asked for an autograph the next day, Howard arrived in 10 minutes.

Scott Rabalais: The bowl season is here, so we rate the games from No. 42 to No. 1 The bowl season is upon us, a 25-day sprint that starts in The Bahamas at noon Friday and runs through the CFP national championship game Jan.…

“If you're close,” Howard said, “you're family to me.”

Howard went to throw with Jamie the day after the ceremony. They both felt relieved to have finished the process. Jamie said Howard needed to maintain his arm, but selfishly, he wanted to spend more time with his son before Howard left for college. They consider each other best friends.

Jamie feels excited and nervous for his son. He has experienced the highs and lows of playing quarterback at LSU himself. He hopes Howard meets his own expectations, not the ones set for him by the fanbase that sees a potential savior.

Though Howard signed as the centerpiece of Kelly’s first class, he may not start right away. He doesn’t mind. Howard will do whatever the coaching staff asks, including redshirt, a possibility that became more likely after fifth-year senior Myles Brennan announced his return this week.

“I'm going to learn a lot from him,” Howard said. “I wish him the best. He deserves it, that's for sure. I can't wait to get over there with him.”

With a few weeks until he goes to LSU, Howard planned to finish healing his fibula, celebrate the holidays with his family and visit his mom. The distance from home will make it difficult for Howard to spend time at her grave, but his memories will follow him no matter where he goes. Kathryn has never left him.

Last year, Howard gave aqua blue bracelets to his family for Christmas. He had the slogan Kathryn created when she fought the cancer, #KatFight, etched into the rubber in yellow letters next to a butterfly. Howard's father wears the bracelet every day. Someday soon inside Tiger Stadium, his family may see a the delicate creature float nearby.