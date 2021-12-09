Former LSU quarterback Myles Brennan is one of the top names on the college football transfer portal market this offseason.

Brennan joined the Tigers after a storied career at St. Stanislaus in Bay St. Louis. He took the Rock-A-Chaws to two state title games and was named the Sun Herald Player of the Year three times.

Brennan, 22, played in 18 games at LSU, throwing 13 touchdowns, but dealt with injuries in each of the last two years.

Brennan started the first three games on the 2020 season before missing the rest of the year with a torn abdominal muscle. He was set to battle Max Johnson for the starting job in 2021 but suffered an arm injury while out fishing.

Outgoing Tiger coach Ed Orgeron confirmed on Nov. 1 Brennan would be entering his name into the transfer portal.

Outgoing Tiger coach Ed Orgeron confirmed on Nov. 1 Brennan would be entering his name into the transfer portal.

While many players in the portal are open about who is recruiting them, Brennan has been quiet. He hasn’t shared any offers he has received, leaving open many rumors about his next destination.

Of the Brennan suitors out there, Rivals site Big Gold Nation has confirmed Southern Miss is recruiting the Mississippi native hard and hosted Brennan on campus on Tuesday.

The Golden Eagles are coming off a 3-9 season that saw them use more quarterbacks than any other team across the FBS. Head coach Will Hall said after the Florida International win he and his staff were hopeful about adding a veteran quarterback to the mix. Brennan, having spent four seasons at the collegiate level, fits the bill.

Head coach Will Hall said after the Florida International win he and his staff were hopeful about adding a veteran quarterback to the mix.

Brennan, having spent four seasons at the collegiate level, fits the bill.

Southern Miss will have to fight off multiple other schools who are rumored to be courting Brennan, including Nebraska and Pittsburgh.

The Cornhuskers recently lost star quarterback Adrian Martinez to the portal but are also recruiting former Akron quarterback Zach Gibson.

Pitt will be looking to replace Heisman finalist Kenny Pickett but have already extended an offer to former Florida State quarterback Chubba Purdy.

Brennan’s quiet recruitment will be watched closely across the college football landscape as early signing day continues to close in.