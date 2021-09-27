BR.mississippistatelsu.092620 0254 bf.jpg

The SEC announced on Monday that the Oct. 9 LSU-Kentucky contest is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. CST kickoff on the SEC Network. 

The game will be LSU's third road contest of the season. The Tigers are currently 1-1 on the road. 

Kentucky is 4-0 and 2-0 in the SEC following last week's 16-10 victory over South Carolina. The Wildcats will make the tough trip to Florida this Saturday for a 5 p.m. kickoff in Gainesville. 

The Tigers (3-1, 1-0) are scheduled to host Auburn (3-1) at 8 p.m. this Saturday in a crucial conference battle after beating Mississippi State 28-25 in Starkville last week. 

LSU is unranked, but it received 24 votes in the AP Top 25 following the win at MSU. 

SEC TV slate for Oct. 9

Vanderbilt at Florida, 11 a.m. (SEC Network)

Arkansas at Ole Miss, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

South Carolina at Tennessee, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Georgia at Auburn, 2:30 p.m. (CBS)

North Texas at Missouri, 3 p.m. (SEC Network)

LSU at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Alabama at Texas A&M, 7 p.m. (CBS

