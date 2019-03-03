The LSU women’s basketball team strength all season has been defense, but the Lady Tigers got a lesson in it from Auburn Sunday.
The visiting Tigers throttled LSU with a trapping zone defense and damaged their NCAA tournament hopes in a 56-46 LSU loss at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU (16-12, 7-9 SEC) lost its third straight game and will play as the No. 9 seed against No. 8 Tennessee at noon in the SEC tournament Thursday at Bob Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. LSU may need two or more victories in the conference tournament to get into the NCAA tournament.
Auburn (21-8, 9-7) scored 25 points off 24 LSU turnovers, nine in the second quarter when it took control of the game. Auburn utilized its full-court press and 1-2-2 and 1-3-1 defenses to stifle LSU’s inside game and go on a 15-4 run to lead, 31-21, at halftime.
“The issue was we weren’t playing together to break the press,” LSU coach Nikki Fargas said. “A lot of our turnovers came from our guard play, thinking you can dribble through the pressure. We worked on utilizing the pass and when we did, we weren’t turning the ball over.
“Our perimeter players have got to be able to handle that pressure. When they did, it was them working together instead of one on five.”
LSU started reasonably well. Mitchell had four put-backs in the first 11:23 and LSU led 14-6 on a basket by Faustine Aifuwa, but struggled to score for the remainder of the game. The Lady Tigers managed to cut a 16-point Auburn lead to 53-46 with 1:38 left on two free throws by Mercedes Brooks, but Auburn’s Janiah McKay answered with a basket from the lane with 59 seconds left and LSU didn’t score again.
Ayana Mitchell led LSU with 15 points and a career-high 21 rebounds, including nine offensive boards, and Faustine Aifuwa had 13 points and seven boards. The two combined to hit 12 of 22 shots while the rest of the team combined to shoot four for 22 (18.1 percent) from the field.
Defensively, LSU was nearly as good as Auburn, holding the visitors to 17 points below their season average and to 35.7 percent shooting (20 of 56). But LSU’s perimeter play couldn’t handle the pressure. Guards Khayla Pointer and Jailin Cherry had five turnovers each against a team forcing an average of 19.7 turnovers per game.
“They’re pressure is pretty tough,” Mitchell said. “They’re long at the top and quick. They read off the pass and the options we have.”
Daisa Alexander led Auburn with 16 points and Crystal Primm had 11. Erica Sanders didn’t score but had four of Auburn’s 14 steals.
“When you have two players like Mitchell and Aifuwa, you still need guard play that can knock down shots. When we’re not making them, teams are going to just collapse. When we are it’s a totally different ballgame. As we continue, we have to have a balanced attack.”
The future may not be long. LSU entered the game on the bubble with an RPI of 64 and strength of schedule of No. 39.
“I think we’re still in the conversation depending on what we do in the SEC tournament,” Fargas said. “There was a year when they took a cluster of us at 7-9. We’ve got a good strength of schedule and our RPI is getting better. It’s such a strong conference, very competitive night in and night out.”