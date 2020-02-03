The Southeastern Conference has named a new leader for the league's officiating crews.

John McDaid, a 24-year college officiating veteran, was named the SEC's Coordinator of Football Officials, league commissioner Greg Sankey announced Monday.

He replaces Steve Shaw, who served as the league's officiating coordinator since 2011 before he was tabbed as college football's national coordinator for the College Football Officiating board.

McDaid, a 1987 Harvard graduate, has been a referee in three conferences since 2006. He was a back judge in the former Big East Conference from 2001-05, a referee in the Big East from 2006-12, and he joined the SEC as a referee in 2015 after two seasons in the same position with the American Athletic Conference.

McDaid will also oversee the Sun Belt Conference officials, due to a cooperative agreement between the two leagues.

He also has held a sales director position at Microsoft since 2012, and he's worked in managerial roles with technology companies in aerospace and homeland security industries.

“John is widely recognized as one of the finest football officials in the nation and we are fortunate to have someone with his knowledge and ability serving in this important leadership position for our conference,” Sankey said in a statement. “His educational background, successful officiating career and extensive management experience with Microsoft have prepared him to successfully guide the SEC’s football officiating program into the future.”

McDaid officiated 16 postseason bowl games, including four New Year's Six bowl games, the 2010 BCS title game between Alabama and Texas, plus the 2017 SEC Championship Game between Georgia and Auburn.