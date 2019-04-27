Foster Moreau's offensive role was limited at LSU, but he'll have the chance to change that script in Oakland.

The New Orleans native and Jesuit High standout was selected No. 137 overall by the Oakland Raiders in the fourth round. Moreau was a team leader for the Tigers, chosen for the honor of wearing the prized No. 18 jersey in his senior season.

Moreau was the ninth tight end drafted, following West Virginia's Trevon Wesco, who was drafted No. 121 overall by the New York Jets, and the 6-foot-4, 253 pounder is the first tight end to be selected out of LSU since Keith Zinger was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round of the 2008 draft.

Moreau was used heavily as a blocker for the Tigers, catching just 50 passes in his career for 629 yards and six touchdowns, but his performance in pre-draft workouts caught the eyes of many.

Measuring in at 6-foot-4, 253 pounds, Moreau blazed to a 4.66-second time in the 40-yard dash that placed him fifth among tight ends at the NFL Scouting Combine. His 36.5-inch vertical leap tied for third, 22 bench press reps tied for second, and his time of 4.11 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle was the fastest of anyone at his position.

"They didn't expect me to do that," Moreau said. "That was not expected because I haven't shown that on my game tape, which is apparent. But it's fun to get out there, raise questions. Not prove people wrong, but just kind of take people aback, be a pleasant surprise."

Coaches and scouts even shared their surprise with LSU coach Ed Orgeron because of the dearth of game tape showing such a skillset. He had just 22 catches in the 2018 season. But Moreau said it "was no one's fault" he wasn't used more, but that injuries to other players factored into the need for his blocking prowess.

"Just winning games was our prerogative here, and that's what we were able to do," Moreau said at the time. "And we did it a lot. So, I wouldn't change my time, my position, my role here for anything from anyone. Stats are stats, but at the end of the day, wins are wins, and I'll take a win over 200 yards and three touchdowns any day."

Moreau's leadership also made waves at this year's Senior Bowl, as he was among five offensive players named "Practice Players of the Week" ahead of the annual game. His practice performances included multiple diving catches and he was clocked as one of the fastest players among the group.

After LSU's Fiesta Bowl victory over Central Florida, Moreau prepared for the Senior Bowl at TEST Football Academy, a training facility in Martinsville, New Jersey, where he worked on the skills that helped him have an impressive combine and pro day.

“Foster is a very talented tight end out of LSU that plays with a chip on his shoulder,” said Geir Gudmundsen, the director of football operations at TEST. “Watch his tape and you would see that he does everything at a very high level. In my opinion, he has the drive and athletic ability to be a special player in the NFL.”

Moreau was the 10th-rated tight end in the draft according to Ric Serritella, creator of NFL Draft Bible and analyst for NFL Draft Scout.

Serritella, who is a consultant for TEST, wrote that Moreau "played in an offense that doesn't utilize its tight end heavily, so (he) doesn't own gaudy stats," and that Moruea had a tendency "to use his chest to bring the ball in" and "needs to do a better job of bringing the ball in with his hands because that can be the difference between a pick-six and a completion at the next level."

"He is more than capable in the receiving game and shows excellent balance," Serritella said. "Extremely versatile, having lined up at H-back and fullback. His work ethic and football intelligence is the cream of the crop, plus toughness and grit, which is as good as it gets."

Information from The Advocate's Brooks Kubena was used in this report.