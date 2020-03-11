Junior right fielder Daniel Cabrera hit a two-run single, and No. 19 LSU shut out South Alabama for the final eight innings in a victory Wednesday night at Alex Box Stadium.
Playing its last game in front of fans until at least March 30, LSU won 4-1, extending its winning streak to five games as the Tigers approached their first Southeastern Conference series.
"I thought it was a good final tune-up going into conference play," coach Paul Mainieri said.
As LSU (12-5) played South Alabama (8-10), the SEC announced all games on campus from Thursday until at least March 30 will be restricted to athletes, coaches, families, officials, essential personnel and credential media, a response to the spread of coronavirus.
The Tigers begin their SEC schedule this weekend at No. 6 Ole Miss. They are scheduled to play at least three league series and the annual Wally Pontiff Jr. Foundation Classic by the end of the month.
Before the game on Wednesday night, the last held on LSU's campus with a full crowd until the conference re-evaluates conditions, junior left-hander Brandon Kaminer tracked announcements of leagues playing without fans. He tried to approach his start like any other game.
Kaminer struggled with his command at times, raising his pitch count. He allowed a leadoff double in the first inning, and with two outs, he gave up an RBI single. South Alabama took a one-run lead.
In the top of the third, after sophomore first baseman Cade Beloso hit a solo home run, his first of the season, to tie the game, Kaminer almost surrendered the lead. He loaded the bases with two outs.
"Give it your all these next few pitches," pitching coach Alan Dunn told him.
Kaminer took a deep breath and relaxed his mind. On his 59th pitch, Kaminer froze South Alabama designated hitter Alden Davis for a strikeout to end the scoring threat.
Kaminer, who LSU has considered stretching into a full-time midweek starter, finished his outing with five strikeouts. He allowed four hits.
After Kaminer walked off the field, the Tigers took the lead in the bottom of the third. Freshman shortstop Collier Cranford and junior third baseman Zack Mathis hit back-to-back singles, then freshman second baseman Cade Doughty approached the plate.
Batting .115 two weeks ago, Doughty had found an offensive rhythm. He smacked the second pitch of his at-bat into left field for an RBI single, breaking the early tie. Doughty later finished with his third multi-hit performance in the past five games.
"Doughty keeps getting better every day," Mainieri said.
Doughty and Mathis advanced to scoring position, and on the next pitch, Cabrera singled into center field, driving in two runs. LSU took a 4-1 lead.
The Tigers didn’t score again, and they stranded three runners in scoring position. But LSU maintained the three-run gap as it dipped further into the pitching staff.
LSU used six pitchers after Kaminer exited the game, all for one inning apiece. Together, the relievers allowed one hit and one walk. South Alabama only put one runner in scoring position the final six innings. The Tigers’ pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts.
"That was huge for us," Doughty said, "especially for the confidence for the pitchers."
When Fontenot struck out the final batter, the teams didn't shake hands, a decision predetermined by the two coaches. LSU walked into its locker room, and Mainieri explained the SEC's announcement.
When LSU plays again on Friday night, most of the seats will be empty.
"You can't play just because there's crowds," Mainieri said. "You have to play no matter what. I think our guys will be focused. We'll go there and accept the challenge that Ole Miss is going to present."