Emmitt Williams is throwing his name in the NBA draft pool — this time for good.
Williams, a sophomore forward who averaged 13.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game with LSU this season, announced via social media Saturday he will enter the NBA draft. Because the 6-foot-6 Williams entered his name in the draft pool last spring, he cannot return to college.
"I've had a chance to grow as a basketball player and more so as a person, and I thank you," Williams wrote, addressing the LSU community. "My time here has helped me create bonds and lifelong friendships that will never be forgotten."
Williams is the third player from Will Wade's team to test the NBA market this spring.
Two LSU starters, forwards Trendon Watford and Darius Days, put their names in the NBA draft but retained the right to return for this season. Watford did not sign with an agent; Days picked an NCAA-approved agent who could work with him in an advisory role.
Wade said “we have a pretty good idea” of what Watford and Days will do and said his staff is in communication with their families. The trickiest part, Wade said, may be how late the NBA draft could be delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
“The draft will probably be pushed back to mid-August or early September, so we don’t know what the evaluation period will look like,” Wade said. “They (the NBA) are worried about getting the season going again. There are a lot of things up in the air.”
Williams was a role player off the bench as a freshman, averaging 7.0 points and 5.4 rebounds in 19.7 minutes as the Tigers marched into the Sweet 16.
His role expanded during his sophomore season following the departures of Naz Reid and Kavell Bigby-Williams.
Williams shot 56% from the floor as a sophomore, ranking third on the team in scoring (13.3 ppg) and rebounding (6.6 rpg), helping LSU finish 21-10.