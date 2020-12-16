A hallmark of LSU’s storm-tossed 2020 football season has been the Tigers’ inability to put together back-to-back wins.
Until this week, that is.
The first came Saturday, with LSU’s stunning 37-34 upset win at then-No. 6 Florida amid the thick rolling fog and flying shoes.
Then came Wednesday’s recruiting haul for the Tigers.
With one glaring position group exception, it is a glittering class. The Tigers signed a total of 19 players in the 2020-21 recruiting cycle’s early period. That has LSU ranked No. 4 nationally according to 247Sports.com and ESPN.com, and No. 3 according to Rivals.com.
If the rankings hold all the way through February’s traditional signing period, the Tigers will have their third straight top-five recruiting class. If LSU can stop hemorrhaging players early to the NFL draft and the transfer portal, it’s the kind of class that should have the Tigers back in the thick of national and Southeastern Conference title contention right soon.
You have to give the man at the top of LSU’s program, Ed Orgeron, his due. Orgeron has had a rough 2020 after his Tigers beat Clemson in the CFP National Championship Game in New Orleans. His personal life has been tabloid fodder; he’s got journalists and NCAA investigations breathing down his neck; and 4-5 LSU needs a win Saturday over Ole Miss to avoid the program’s first losing season since 1999.
Already, the Tigers have punted on going to a bowl game (also for the first time since 1999) in hopes of throwing the NCAA hounds off the scent.
But never, ever downplay Orgeron’s ability as a salesman.
Yes, LSU also finished No. 4 nationally in recruiting when the 2019-20 class wrapped up in February, but it’s always the next cycle’s class when the iron is hottest. Despite all the issues from this season, which LSU’s recruiting rivals have had the chance to convert into slings and arrows, Orgeron and the Tigers more than managed to keep their class from falling apart.
His two biggest plums were the top two players in Louisiana, the state’s only two five-star prospects: Terrebonne defensive tackle Maason Smith and Lafayette Christian Academy safety Sage Ryan. Naturally, both were hotly pursued by everyone, and it looked at times like they might slip away from the Tigers — Smith to Georgia, Ryan to Alabama.
But Orgeron tapped his bayou roots to keep Smith, who Coach O convinced that he was the top priority in this class. And Ryan, coached by former LSU All-American linebacker Trev Faulk and cousin of LSU All-American running back and running backs coach Kevin Faulk, also stayed home.
Losing either Smith or Ryan to another national power would have been a huge loss of face for Orgeron and LSU. But both are staying and are potentially game-changing players at their positions.
That said, even with a class as good as LSU’s, there are often cracks. The Tigers’ biggest is on the offensive line.
LSU won the 2019 Joe Moore Award for having the nation’s best offensive line, but frankly the Tigers were overrated there. Joe Burrow’s pocket presence and Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s spin moves helped LSU be lauded far above its station. This year’s offensive line has been one of the anchors dragging the Tigers down to mediocrity.
Offensive line is an enormous area of need for LSU in this class. Wednesday, the Tigers signed a good one in four-star tackle Garrett Dellinger from Michigan, but the fact that he was the only one stands out starkly. Meanwhile, Alabama — still the program that LSU must outshine to get to the top — signed the nation’s No. 2 and No. 5 overall prospects at tackle, the nation’s No. 1 center and the nation’s No. 2 guard.
LSU has six scholarships left to give by February to reach the maximum of 25 initial counters allowed. You have to figure at least half of those need to be offensive linemen through either high school signees, junior college transfers or graduate transfers.
Orgeron confirmed as much Wednesday night on his weekly radio show.
“We have some guys in mind, some guys we’ve identified,” Coach O said. “We still have some great high school players out there who want to wait until February to sign, and we think we’re No. 1 on their list. We have three or four on the board who are offensive linemen. That’s our priority.”
But there is time for Orgeron and his staff to work their recruiting magic. Given how well LSU did with its early signees Wednesday, it would be folly to predict they won’t have some more recruiting along the offensive line come February.