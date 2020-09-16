Big Ten reverses call, will kickoff 2020 football season in October

The Big Ten is reversing their call after opting not to play a 2020 football season in the fall.

Less than five weeks after the conference announced it would push football and other fall sports to spring because of the pandemic, the conference changed course.

The Big Ten plans to begin its season the weekend of Oct. 24 with an eight-game schedule for each team. The conference says its Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously to restart sports.

In August, the Big Ten joined the MAC in its decision not to play a season this fall, becoming the first major college conference to make the call.