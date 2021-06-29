When the top four players from the 2021 LSU basketball team applied for the NBA draft, Will Wade assumed all would remain in the draft and began recruiting accordingly.
Privately, he figured it would be a major win if he got even one of them back for the upcoming season.
On Tuesday morning, Wade picked up his first victory for the 2021-22 season — more than four months before his team’s official Nov. 9 opener — when forward Darius Days announced he will be returning to school.
It wasn’t a total surprise considering Days, a senior-to-be, did not hire an agent when he put his name in the draft for the second consecutive year on April 9.
The 6-foot-7, 245-pounder form Raleigh, Florida, clearly was interested in exploring his options and getting valuable feedback from NBA front-office execs and scouts.
Guards Cam Thomas and Javonte Smart both hired representation as did forward Trendon Watford and are expected to remain in the July 29 draft.
“We are very excited to have Darius and his veteran leadership back,” Wade said. “He’s a first-team All-SEC talent who works hard. We are looking for him to have a career year.”
Watford, Smart and Days all put their names in the draft on successive days in April. Thomas, the fourth member of LSU’s “Big Four,” followed a week later.
Days’ return means that he will be the unquestioned leader of this year’s team, which will have only three other returning scholarship players — guard Eric Gaines and forwards Mwani Wilkinson and Shareef O’Neal.
The Tigers’ newcomers include transfers Adam Miller (Illinois), Tari Eason (Cincinnati) and Xavier Pinson (Missouri) and freshmen Efton Reid, Alex Fudge, Jerrell Colbert, Brandon Murray and Bradley Ezewiro.
Days has done a little bit of everything at a high level in three seasons with the Tigers.
He’s helped LSU to a 68-27 record and what would have been three consecutive NCAA tournaments had the 2020 event not been canceled by the pandemic.
The affable Days has earned a reputation as a player who does the dirty work and is often praised by his teammates and Wade for doing things that don’t show up in the box score.
Whether it’s getting a timely offensive rebound, blocking a shot, running the floor, or diving for loose balls — a Days specialty — he’s usually up to the task. He also has a knack for burying high-arcing 3-point shots.
“He’s a huge part of what we do. … He’s one of the guys we’ve got that really affects the game on both ends,” Wade said during LSU’s run to an NCAA tournament bid in March. “He’s the one guy we’ve got that really dives on the floor, makes some hustle plays, goes for loose balls.
“All that stuff just isn’t as front-of-mind with some guys," he said. "So he really adds a lot to our team on both ends when he’s out there and playing hard.”
Days has made nearly 50% of his field-goal attempts over his three-year career.
He hit 48.5% from the floor as a freshman, then knocked down 48.6% and 51.9% the past two seasons — shooting a career-best 40.0% on 3s this past season.
Days produced career-highs with 11.6 points and a team-leading 7.8 rebounds a game in starting all 28 games he played in a year ago. He missed one game with a sprained ankle.
Days finished third in the SEC in overall rebounding, ranking third in defensive rebounds and sixth on the offensive glass.
He scored a career-high 24 points in a win over SIU-Edwardsville in the Tigers’ season opener and had 20 points to go with 12 rebounds in a victory over Ole Miss in the SEC tournament quarterfinals.
The former IMG Academy standout has 16 double-doubles for his career, which was the most by any active SEC player at the end of the 2021 season.