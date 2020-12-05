A street corner preacher on a small step stool at Nicholson Drive and South Stadium Drive was delivering the word to a thin coterie of chilled passers by on their way to Tiger Stadium to watch what seemed like an inevitable slaughter by Alabama of LSU.

One was tempted to roll down the window and ask him if the Tigers had a prayer against the Crimson Tide.

Then again, why ask questions when you know the answers? The wholly predictable outcome was a biblical deluge of a defeat of LSU by Alabama, 55-17.

After years of pushing, pulling, grunting, heaving, recruiting, fighting, failing and finally succeeding with last year’s 46-41 watershed victory over Alabama in Tuscaloosa last year, breaking an eight-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide, the Tigers looked like Sisyphus, the mythic figure doomed to try to roll a large rock up a hill for eternity.

More to the point, LSU looked like Sisyphus if his rock had run him over.

An Alabama beatdown: Crimson Tide beats LSU 55-17 in blowout in Tiger Stadium Ed Orgeron stalked the sideline in disgusted rage. He thrust his arms. He grabbed his headset and slammed it on the turf.

This has to be rock bottom for the Tigers in their post-national championship hangover. Not that Florida or Ole Miss, the two high-octane opponents still on LSU’s schedule, aren’t also capable of hanging half a hundred or more on the Tigers.

But seeing the yawning, dreadful chasm that has grown between LSU and Alabama — like a meteor created an enormous crater centered somewhere northeast of Hattiesburg — this is the worst. Literally. ESPN said it was the worst loss by a reigning national champion in the AP poll era (since 1936).

You could the anger on LSU's sideline. After Amite native DeVonta Smith’s second of three touchdown catches in which he made LSU’s defenders look like peewee players, Orgeron let the entire season of frustration erupt on the sideline. A purple-shirted Mount St. Helens, Coach O ripped off his headset and the communications pack on his belt and flung them into the ground. Now that left a crater.

At least someone on this LSU team is showing some emotion over what has happened to them this season. Over what they have let happen to themselves.

There is no need to re-document all of the players and coaches LSU has lost since last season. Or the player opt-outs that have come early, late and right in the middle of this condemned building of a season. Or the now questionable coaching replacement hires of Bo Pelini as defensive coordinator and Scott Linehan as passing-game coordinator. Yes, Alabama is by far the best team in the nation, so helmet and shoulder pads above everyone else in the country — including the likes of Clemson and Ohio State — that it would be a football crime if the Crimson Tide doesn’t capture another national championship. The only thing that may be able to stop Bama is if the College Football Playoff is called off.

But it doesn’t have to be THIS bad. It doesn’t have be Alabama scoring on every possession of the first half save for Mac Jones taking a knee to end the first half. Or LSU failing yet again to get the push it needs on fourth-and-1 when it built a tantalizing first drive after Bama marched swiftly to take an early 7-0 lead (afterward, Orgeron questioned LSU's fourth-down play call). Or Alabama, which it must be said came in averaging 8.0 yards per play, averaging nearly 10 yards per play at one point before settling for 9.0 by game’s end.

No one wants to hear excuses from or for LSU, just like no one from or for LSU wanted to hear excuses last year about Tua Tagovailoa playing quarterback on a surgically reinvented ankle. You just have to play, and make the plays. And keep the key players in house instead of watching them shuffle off again and again to the NFL, like Alabama does and (NF)LSU does not.

It’s the little things that add up into big issues for LSU. The little things that don’t look coached well, or make it look like the players aren’t listening.

The Tigers actually had the Crimson Tide in third-and-10 with a chance to force a punt in the first half. But Ray Thornton jumped offside to set up a third-and-5. Then Jones found Smith over the middle for a little hook route that he turned into a 48-yard gain to the LSU 26.

There were a lot of plays like that. There have been too many of them surrendered by the Tigers this season, last week’s well-defended respite in a 20-7 loss last Saturday at Texas A&M besides.

There were also flashes for LSU offensively. At least the Tigers could say they didn’t suffer the ignominy of a shutout against Alabama in Tiger Stadium, like they did in 2016 and 2018. Actually, there were times when LSU’s blocking and offensive execution was better, much better, than it was in College Station. The run blocking all the way downfield on John Emery’s 54-yard touchdown bolt in the second quarter was textbook.

But then you have the end of a long pass in which freshman Kayshon Boutte dropped the ball just short of the goal line instead of Forrest Gump-ing it all the way through the end zone, needing a rescue recovery from Jontre Kirklin to complete the touchdown. One of the little things that make the difference between a champion and an also-ran. Between this year’s Alabama team and LSU.

The Tide rolled Saturday … right over the Tigers. They were laid flat, and one has to wonder how long it will take for LSU to roll that rock back up the hill to a win against Alabama … and who will be wearing the coach’s headsets when they do?