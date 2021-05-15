All the hits LSU allowed in its series opener with Alabama continued Saturday afternoon. Only this time, the Crimson Tide turned them into runs, setting up a finale that could determine which of these teams, if either of them, reaches the NCAA tournament next month.
LSU lost 6-5 as Alabama recorded another 13 hits. The Crimson Tide, who have 26 hits this weekend, reached double-digits for the second straight game, giving themselves enough distance when LSU tried to complete its greatest comeback of the season.
Trailing 6-3 entering the ninth inning, Gavin Dugas hit a two-run homer, his second of the game, to bring LSU within a run. But Alabama retired the next batter on a routine fly ball to even the series inside Alex Box Stadium.
With both teams entering the weekend on the fringe of the NCAA tournament, the winner of Sunday’s game will gain an edge on fourth place in the Southeastern Conference Western Division and in the postseason race by controlling any potential tie-breakers.
LSU (31-19, 10-16 SEC) took an early lead as Dylan Crews and Dugas hit back-to-back solo home runs in the first inning. It scored again in the second when Crews smacked an RBI single.
After plating a combined four runs over its last two conference games, the early offensive output looked like an encouraging sign. But much like it did Friday, the lineup fizzled. LSU didn’t score again. It only put two runners in scoring position after the second inning.
The Crimson Tide (29-18, 12-13 SEC) steadily cut into LSU’s lead against fourth-year pitcher AJ Labas. He surrendered a solo home run in the second inning and two RBI singles in the third as Alabama tied the game.
Then in the fourth, Labas allowed a leadoff single. He recorded one out before center fielder Caden Rose and shortstop Bryce Eblin hit consecutive doubles, giving Alabama its first lead of the series.
Labas ended the fourth inning without allowing any further damage, but since his complete game against Ole Miss, he has allowed 19 runs and 27 hits over three starts. Alabama had eight hits against him, five of them singles. Labas finished with one strikeout.
Freshman left-hander Javen Coleman entered in the fifth. And though Coleman allowed a solo home run to the first batter he faced, he delivered a relief appearance that kept LSU within striking distance until the end.
Coleman pitched four innings. At one point, he retired eight straight batters. When Coleman ended the eighth inning with his fifth strikeout, stranding a runner on base, he walked off the mound pounding his chest.
But for LSU to win, it would’ve needed to do something that hadn’t happened all season: come back when trailing after seven innings. The Tigers entered 0-12 in such situations.
They nearly won their first game as Tre' Morgan singled and Dugas homered again with two outs. But Alabama recorded the final out before LSU couldn’t complete a comeback.