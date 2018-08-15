In the first practice since quarterbacks Lowell Narcisse and Justin McMillan announced they were transferring from LSU, Ed Orgeron watched over those remaining in his quarterback battle on Wednesday afternoon.

Ohio State grad transfer Joe Burrow took the first snaps, then sophomore Myles Brennan, then walk-on Andre Sale.

Some medium range throws from Burrow, Brennan and Sale. #LSU pic.twitter.com/gdfrdFuZ10 — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) August 15, 2018

Minutes before open practice began, Narcisse tweeted a reply to former LSU offensive lineman Will Blackwell that read "Never was afraid to compete! If that was the case I woulda left this summer!"

Emphatic tweet here from Lowell Narcisse. https://t.co/y0dNoj2wxW — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) August 15, 2018

Orgeron will hold a news conference at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Here are other major notes from Wednesday's practice:

- Sophomore running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is back after missing the last two practices. The running back order in one drill was senior Nick Brosette, Edwards-Helaire, junior Lanard Fournette, freshman Tae Provens and freshman Chris Curry.

#LSU RB order Nick Brossette, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Lanard Fournette, Tae Provens, Chris Curry — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) August 15, 2018

- Everyone on defense was present, other than linebackers Micah Baskerville and Tyler Taylor. Sophomore defensive back Eric Monroe, junior defensive end Rashard Lawrence and sophomore defensive end Glen Logan returned after missing on Tuesday.

- Sophomore corner Jontre Kirklin and sophomore fullback Tory Carter were wearing gold noncontact jerseys.

- More were missing on the offensive end. Wide receivers Justin Jefferson, Racey McMath and Stephen Sullivan were missing, as well as tight ends Thaddeus Moss and Jacory Washington.

Moss and McMath haven’t practiced since the first scrimmage last Saturday and Washington hasn’t been seen since last week. Jefferson was at practice Monday, but missed Tuesday and Wednesday.

O-line woes

With a little more than two weeks to go before the season opener, LSU is again thin at offensive line.

There were only nine scholarship offensive linemen on the practice field Wednesday during the individual drills that were open to media.

The most important of the three scholarship players who weren’t available was starting left guard Garrett Brumfield. The others were freshman guard Chasen Hines and tackle Badara Traore, a junior-college transfer.

Hines was last spotted at practice on Aug. 8 and Traore missed his third consecutive practice Wednesday.

Advocate sportswriters Sheldon Mickles and Scott Rabalais contributed to this report.