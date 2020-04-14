In the upside-down world of college athletics amid the coronavirus pandemic, a recruiting moratorium isn't putting a stop on big recruiting decisions.

Though college basketball coaches aren’t able to visit recruits or entertain them on campus, the NCAA spring signing period begins Wednesday. A period in which LSU’s top 10-ranked recruiting class is expected to double in size.

LSU on Wednesday is expected to receive national letters of intent from four-star prospects Mwani Wilkinson, a 6-foot-6 small forward from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, and Eric Gaines, a 6-3 point guard from Lithonia (Georgia) High School. Also expected to join the class is 6-9 forward Shareef O’Neal, son of LSU basketball great Shaquille O’Neal, as a transfer from UCLA.

LSU landed three players in November’s early signing period: 6-3 shooting guard Cam Thomas, a five-star prospect from Oak Hill Academy in Virginia; 6-0 point guard Jalen Cook, a three-star prospect from Walker; and 6-8 center Bradley Ezewiro, a three-star prospect also from Oak Hill Academy.

LSU’s recruiting class, currently ranked No. 5 nationally in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, is behind only No. 1-ranked Kentucky and No. 4 Tennessee among Southeastern Conference schools.

LSU coach Will Wade, speaking Monday on WNXX-FM, 104.5, said the program will hold open a roster spot for 6-9 forward Trendon Watford should he decide to return for his sophomore season. Watford announced Sunday he will enter his name in the NBA draft, but an LSU news release said he will not hire an agent, thus allowing him to return for the 2020-21 campaign.

Watford is the No. 78 overall prospect, according to NBADraft.net’s Big Board top 100. The NBA draft is two rounds, with 30 selections in each round.

“If he gets the feedback he wants and gets guaranteed money, we’ll proceed and fill the roster out,” Wade said on the show.

Wade also mentioned two other players who could declare for the draft: rising junior point guard Javonte Smart and forward Darius Days.

“I can’t speak for anybody, but I feel comfortable with where they are in their process,” Wade said. “I think we’re in a good spot with everybody.

“Put it this way: I expect we will have a very, very good basketball team next year. A team that can and will compete at the top of the SEC.”