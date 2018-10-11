Ed Orgeron said Thursday night that Dee Anderson, LSU's third leading wide receiver with 12 catches for 154 yards, will not be available against Georgia on Saturday. Neither will third team nose tackle Tyler Shelvin.
Anderson was missing in practice on Wednesday.
Anderson has started at wide receiver in four games this season, including the last three, and Orgeron said the 6-foot-6, 229-pound junior will likely be replaced by Stephen Sullivan, who has played in all six games this season.
Sullivan, a 6-foot-7, 232-pound Donaldson High graduate, is the team's second leading receiver with 13 catches for 167 yards and one touchdown — a 40-yard Hail Mary that he caught against Southeastern Louisiana just before halftime.
Orgeron said Justin Jefferson, the team's leading receiver with 21 catches for 345 yards and two touchdowns, may get more plays, and that it may also be an opportunity to use Jontre Kirklin, a former all-state quarterback at Lutcher High who moved from defensive back to receiver on Monday.
"Hopefully, we can get him in there in some situations," Orgeron said. "He sure looked dynamic at practice today."