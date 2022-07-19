Three former LSU stars were among the 10 players who earned recognition on the NBA Summer League first- and second-teams announced Monday by the league.
Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas and Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason were first-team picks, while Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford was chosen to the second team.
The event, which saw each of the 30 NBA clubs play five games with mostly rookies and younger players, came to an end Sunday with the Trail Blazers topping the New York Knicks 85-77 in the title game.
Watford, a second-year pro, was voted the championship game's MVP with 19 points, seven rbounds, three steals and two assists.
Thomas, a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA draft, was the Summer League's second-leading scorer with 27.4 points per game. He scored at least 25 points in all five games and averaged 2.6 assists.
The 17th overall pick in the draft last month, Eason impressed with four double-doubles in five games. He averaged 17.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals.
Watford, who played in 48 games with the Trauil Blazers last season, averaged 13.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals in his five Summer League games.