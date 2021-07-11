A strong first half from LSU basketball signee Adam Miller helped the USA stay in the game and the Americans came on in the fourth quarter Sunday to slip by France and win the gold medal at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Riga, Latvia.
Miller, a 6-foot-3 guard who transferred to LSU from Illinois in May, scored all 12 of his points and added two rebounds, two assists and two steals in the first half as the U.S. team trailed 42-37 at the break.
The Americans, which was down 64-59 going to the final quarter, scored 11 unanswered points to grab a 69-68 lead at the 6:51 mark and held on for the win.
With the victory, the USA men finished the tournament with a 7-0 record and won its second straight gold medal and fourth in the past five events. The tournament is held every two years.
Averaging 95.0 points a game, the USA's average margin of victory in its seven wins was 29.7 points per game.
“We battled. ... We were worn down, but we battled down the stretch and found a way, so I am proud of them,” USA head coach Jamie Dixon said.
The USA surrendered the lead at the 8:26 mark of the second quarter after a 3-pointer from France (5-3) and wouldn’t regain an advantage until the fourth quarter.
Louisiana Tech standout Kenneth Lofton dropped in 16 points and had seven rebounds, two assists and a steal, while Miller had 12 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists.
The 12 points for Miller was his high game of the tournament, which was held over nine days.
He also had 11 points, seven assists and two rebounds in a 132-60 blowout of South Korea on July 7.
Miller, a native of Peoria, Illinois, had eight points, seven assists and five rebounds in Saturday's 92-86 semifinal win over Canada.
He finished the tournament averaging 7.4 points, 3.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 20.4 minutes of playing time.