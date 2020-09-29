For the last six months, LSU’s baseball team has been separated by the coronavirus pandemic that ended its season. The Tigers haven’t stepped onto the field together since their last game, a midweek win March 11 against South Alabama.

They came close for an in-person meeting in section 208 in late August. The players and coaches maintained physical distance and wore masks as coach Paul Mainieri spoke, waiting for the day they reconvened on the field below them at Alex Box Stadium.

Individual workouts brought players to the field in small groups, but then, as the first full workout approached, LSU delayed the start of fall practice because the majority of its players entered quarantine for coronavirus exposure.

With everyone removed from isolation, LSU will begin fall practice Wednesday afternoon, 10 days later than originally scheduled, bringing them onto the field together for the first time in 202 days. LSU will close practices to the general public this year because of coronavirus concerns.

LSU baseball delays fall practice after majority of players enter coronavirus quarantine LSU’s baseball team delayed the start of fall practice after the majority of its players entered quarantine because of exposure to the novel coronavirus, multiple people with knowledge of the situation said.

“I can't believe the day has finally arrived,” Mainieri said.

As the six-week fall practice session begins, LSU will spend a day on fundamentals before playing a seven-inning intrasquad scrimmage Thursday. LSU plans to extend scrimmages to make up for games lost this spring. Juniors Jaden Hill and Landon Marceaux, the team’s top returning pitchers, will each throw two innings in the first scrimmage.

Mainieri hopes to stretch LSU’s starting pitchers throughout fall practice to simulate game experience. He wants to see if Hill, who hasn’t pitched more than four innings since Feb. 2019, can maintain his performance deep into games. If so, Hill will replace departed ace Cole Henry as the Friday night starter.

“We want to see him not only pitch well,” Mainieri said, “but pitch with some length and be able to hold his stuff for a period of time.”

Amidst college athletics upheaval, LSU baseball approaches fall practice with many changes College athletics have entered a period of turbulent upheaval, but LSU’s baseball program will soon begin fall practice.

While LSU generally knows the roles of its veteran pitchers, position battles remain undetermined in the field. Mainieri mentioned shortstop and center field as two places LSU needs to find starters.

Sophomore Collier Cranford played shortstop well in limited action this spring, but sophomore Zach Arnold, freshman Jordan Thompson and freshman Will Safford will push for playing time. Two of those players will start on the left side of the infield as LSU also looks for a third baseman.

In center field, Mainieri wants to see junior Giovanni DiGiacomo emerge as an everyday player. DiGiacomo has shown impressive defensive range, but Mainieri said he has yet to hit with consistency. If DiGiacomo settles at center, freshman Dylan Crews could play right field. Mainieri described him as “a young Mike Trout,” referencing the Angels’ three-time MVP.

“We've got a chance to have a really special pitching staff this year,” Mainieri said. “If we can hold the other team down to a low-run game and it takes a little bit of pressure off our offense to score 10 runs a game to win, I think you're going to see these kids come along.”

Better Call Paul: Looking ahead, LSU's Paul Mainieri says 'hope is a wonderful thing' To me, it was as good a sign as any how unmoored we are from our typical reality when neither LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri nor I could rem…

Though excited for fall practice, Mainieri continues to recognize the coronavirus’ effect on the world. Earlier this week, he saw the update that said COVID-19 had caused more than 1 million deaths worldwide and more than 200,000 deaths in the United States.

Mainieri has seen businesses close and budget restraints threaten his sport. He’s a member of the Southeastern Conference’s committee dedicated to contingency plans for baseball and softball season. He understands the virus continues to shape everything around him, but as LSU returns to the field for the first time since the pandemic began, Mainieri feels the anticipation of a new season.

“I've not lost perspective, believe me,” Mainieri said. “But I am excited about getting back on the field and doing what I know how to do, and that's working with young people and working with the staff to see if we can build a championship caliber team again.”