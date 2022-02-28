The LSU women's basketball team moved up two spots to No. 6 in the final regular-season Associated Press poll released Monday, one day after clinching second place outright in the Southeastern Conference with a 57-54 victory at Tennessee.
It was only the fourth time an LSU team has won at Tennessee, and coach Kim Mulkey celebrated with crawfish.
“I’ve already made a call to have me some crawfish laying on the table ready to eat when I get home,” Mulkey said during her postgame Zoom conference.
LSU improved to 25-4 overall, its best record since winning 31 games in the 2007-08 season. The Tigers are 13-3 in SEC play.
LSU's No. 6 ranking is the highest since the Tigers finished the 2007-08 regular season No. 6 and went to their last Final Four. They were No. 5 in that final poll.
The top five remained the same with South Carolina (27-1), Stanford (26-3), North Carolina State (25-3), Louisville (25-3) and Mulkey’s former team Baylor (23-5) ahead of the Tigers.
LSU played Sunday without second leading scorer Alexis Morris, who did not make the trip because of a sprained MCL in her left knee. LSU led by as many as 18 points in the first half and by 14 with less than six minutes to play before the Tennessee press forced turnovers and the Tigers missed at the free-throw line.
The Tigers had seven turnovers in the final 5:22 and didn’t make a field goal in the last 5:41, while missing five of six free throws. Tennessee outscored LSU 13-1 in that span but LSU held on with Pointer getting a key steal off an inbounds play with three seconds left.
Mulkey said she liked the way her team started the game but didn’t handle defensive adjustments made by Tennessee in the second half.
“They went to a 2-3 (zone) and played the forwards really high,” Mulkey said. “They took away the midrange jumpers that we were hitting a lot of in the first half. We didn’t do a good job of screening and penetrating the zone it’s something we’ve got to do better.”
Morris questionable
Mulkey hinted that Morris, who is averaging 16.3 points per game, may be held out of the SEC tournament and not play again until the NCAA tournament.
“We have to rest her and make sure we don’t do any damage,” Mulkey said. “It’s an MCL sprain. I don’t even know that I’m going to play her in the SEC tournament. I’m not a big proponent of the conference tournament unless you need it to get into the NCAA tournament. They don’t do anything for those that have already validated where they should be seeded.”
Defense does it
Mulkey liked the way her team played defense, especially in the first half. Tennessee shot 18% (3 of 17) and missed 13 consecutive shots in one stretch of the first half. Forward Alexus Dye was held to 5-of-15 shooting and eventually fouled out.
“I thought we defended their big pretty good,” Mulkey said of Dye. “She was a factor in the second half but got in foul trouble in the first half and got frustrated. We defended her with Faustine (Aifuwa) and Autumn (Newby). Of all the kids, Autumn had the best all-around game from start to finish.”
“Turnovers and missed free throws and that’s where we miss Alexis Morris. She and Khayla Pointer worked so well together handling the press.”
Winning the close ones
Mulkey said one key difference between the Tigers from last year is winning close games. LSU went 9-13 and lost six games by single digits.
“To see them step up and win those ... in one of my first meetings with them, we talked about that,” Mulkey said. “I told them, ‘Now that you’re seniors, we’re going to put you in position to win those games.’ I guess they took me at my word. They sure have won a lot of them.”